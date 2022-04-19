ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas business secures $10,000 grant

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
On Tuesday the Office of Small Business Advocacy announced that it secured a $10,000 grant for Sight & Sound Candy and More in Las Vegas.

Leslee Thomas' $10,000 grant was secured with help.

“This is exactly what the Office of Small Business Advocacy was designed to do,” Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead said. “Leslee had an issue with funding in her candy shop, came to our office for help, and discovered she was eligible for $10,000. I’m thrilled for Leslee, and so proud of the work the Office of Small Business Advocacy.”

The Office of Small Business Advocacy was created by Assembly Bill 184 and signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 31, 2021.

Director Sonny Vinuya spoke with the Latin Chamber of Commerce and the Urban Chamber of Commerce, and discovered Thomas was eligible for a grant through the Valley Center Opportunity Zone (VCOZ) program according to the Office of Small Business Advocacy.

“Leslee’s candy shop is the perfect example of a small business who might not realize what aid in government they are entitled to,” Director Vinuya said. “This funding will go a long way in helping her business. I’m thankful to our partners at the Latin and Urban Chambers for making this happen.”

