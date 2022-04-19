ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Diablos hosting annual Ignite the Night fundraiser

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
On April 23, the Tempe Diablos will present its annual Ignite the Night event sponsored by Coleman Sports, which raises funds for a multitude of Tempe Diablos Charities.

After a difficult few years, the Tempe Diablos will resume the party in a live, in-person format and at a new, larger venue at the Event Center at Rawhide, located at 5700 W N Loop Rd. in Chandler.

“We are so excited to bring back Ignite the Night, which is the premier fundraising event for the Tempe Diablos,” said Matt Brower, Ignite the Night chairman, in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, corporate sponsors and many others, we have been able to give so much back to our Tempe communities over the years and we are grateful for the continued support.”

The 2022 Ignite the Night is set to be extra special for the Tempe Diablos, as the organization presents the event as a thank you to its loyal supporters. Guests can enjoy a night of dancing, music, a live concert from Tempe native, nine-time Best of Vegas winner and Corona del Sol graduate Zowie Bowie, silent and live auctions with incredible items for bid, and delicious food and drinks by Heidi’s Events & Catering.

Featuring a larger, brand-new venue at Rawhide, the event offers an exclusive VIP area with private bar, cocktail service, enhanced dining experience and premium seating near the stage. VIP tables are limited and tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly.

The Tempe Diablos, a group of community leaders founded in the 1960s, volunteer their time, money and resources to help improve Tempe neighborhoods.

The event will run from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Individual tickets cost $200 and a table of eight costs $1,600. A VIP table of eight will run $2,600.

Tickets can be purchased via IgnitetheNight.org. Sponsorship packages are available as well.

