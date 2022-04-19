ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IFD respond to fire at Lake Castleton Apartments

By Matt Christy
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at Lake Castleton Apartments on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. to the 7000 block of Constitution Drive where flames roared out of the window of an apartment unit.

Video by Cameron Ridle captured the fire raging inside an apartment as fire crews arrived on scene and smoke bellowed from the roof.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and that the fire damage was mostly contained to one apartment. Residents of two units were displaced on the second floor and first floor.

Photos and video: Walmart Distribution Center fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24r6Q1_0fE6gCZX00
Aftermath of the fire (Photo by Joe Lynch)

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

FOX59

69-year-old man dies after found shot on ground in east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in an east side neighborhood, and later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD’s North District were called to the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard. Police said a passerby found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
