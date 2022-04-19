Man sentenced to probation for DUI, role in four-vehicle Bellevue crash

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Worth, 57, of Lewis, on April 12th on a warrant for Eluding. The warrant stems from an incident that occurred on April 1st. A Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Donald Worth. Worth led deputies on a pursuit in and around the Lewis area. While on nearby highways, speeds topped at approximately 105 MPH. Deputies momentarily lost sight of the vehicle, but soon after found it located at Worth’s residence. Deputies attempted to make contact with Worth but were unsuccessful in doing so; a warrant was issued. Upon being arrested on his warrant, Worth was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.

LEWIS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO