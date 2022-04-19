ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Tech Editor’s Favorite Pan And Tilt Security Camera Is On Sale For Under $40

By John Velasco
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyX9p_0fE6ffwH00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at SPY, we’re experts in letting you know about some of the best home security cameras . One of our favorite models is the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 , mainly because it offers so much utility for an indoor security camera . And for a limited time, you can snag it for under $40 at Amazon.

Considering that many top-rated models from brands like Google, Ring and Arlo fetch for much more, over $100 in some instances, this is a deal worth thinking about because it’s so affordable. Don’t think for a moment that you’re getting a basic security camera. This Eufy IndoorCam offers an incredible suite of features that make it the most versatile camera you’ll find — especially at this price.

Read more: Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PI5Gv_0fE6ffwH00


Buy: Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 $44.19 (orig. $51.99) 15% OFF

Why the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 Is A Great Deal

  • Originally $51.99, but $39.19 after a coupon.
  • Instant savings of over $12.80.
  • 25% off its regular price.
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

What We Love About The Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24

You should know that the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 made our list of the best home security cameras. It’s an exclusive list to be on, so you know that Eufy’s offering has some outstanding qualities.

Unlike other indoor cameras that point in only one direction, we love that the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 can pan and tilt to offer 360-degree protection. Not only can you rotate the camera in real-time through the Eufy Home app, but it can also track moving subjects on its own. That way, it’ll always have eyes and keep subjects centered in the frame.

Secondly, there’s the option to record 2K video footage onto a microSD card, which is a rare feature for a camera in this price range. Clips are sharp and detailed, but just know that it will only record in 2K resolution when you choose to save clips locally. Otherwise, it’ll default to 1080p resolution for all streams and other recordings.

Thanks to its local storage option, it’s one of the few security cameras that doesn’t require a subscription for you to view captured footage later on. It’s also incredibly effective at capturing events, including detecting pets from people. In fact, the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 will yell out, “Hey, what are you doing there” whenever it detects a pet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02odVG_0fE6ffwH00


Buy: Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 $44.19 (orig. $51.99) 15% OFF

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

