Conn. Gov. Ned Lmaont pledges to sign key abortion bill

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

Gov. Lamont: Connecticut is committed to protecting reproductive rights 00:32

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has pledged to sign a key abortion bill.

He says he wants to reaffirm the state's commitment to protecting reproductive rights.

"The culture wars are lapping up across our shores here in Connecticut, and we're standing together. We're making sure that when it comes to our women, when it comes to our choice, when it comes to these cultural wars, we stand on behalf of the women in the state of Connecticut, and that's not gonna change," Lamont said Tuesday.

This comes months before a major Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Comments / 46

TrumpCard2024
1d ago

Make contraceptive free for woman, hand out free condoms, free morning after pills, men's contraceptive options, free tests, etc. I welcome all of those things, as we now have more options than ever before to protect against pregnancy. One thing I will NEVER support is the killing of a baby after 15 weeks. Sorry, full stop.

Reply(6)
18
guess who
1d ago

ned should realize that the public has been on to their agenda for quite a while now ..it's more about planned parenthood and the money they'll make selling the baby parts to them to sell off to the highest bidder

Reply(4)
10
Trump's cult sucks balls
1d ago

Good. Women can abort for any time and for any reason. They don't need anyone's consent and it isn't a strangers business what goes on between her and her doctor.

Reply(3)
7
