Rooftop farm opens on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- In honor of Earth Week, New York City opened a new rooftop farm on Staten Island that will help the environment.

Mayor Eric Adams, the Department of Environment Protection commissioner and other local leaders took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The new 32,000-square-foot roof is planted with organic vegetables and perennial wildflowers.

The farm will help absorb rain water, keeping it out of the local drainage system while producing fresh produce for the community.

"The roof of this building has been transformed into a place for fresh, organic vegetables to grow. That's the key and part of our environmental justice, and we're creating a more sustainable, living, eating city," Adams said.

The mayor says he plans to expand the green roof program across the entire city.