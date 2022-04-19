ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Rooftop farm opens on Staten Island

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30G8NI_0fE6f6KD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEhNx_0fE6f6KD00
Mayor Adams opens rooftop farm on Staten Island 00:48

NEW YORK -- In honor of Earth Week, New York City opened a new rooftop farm on Staten Island that will help the environment.

Mayor Eric Adams, the Department of Environment Protection commissioner and other local leaders took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The new 32,000-square-foot roof is planted with organic vegetables and perennial wildflowers.

The farm will help absorb rain water, keeping it out of the local drainage system while producing fresh produce for the community.

"The roof of this building has been transformed into a place for fresh, organic vegetables to grow. That's the key and part of our environmental justice, and we're creating a more sustainable, living, eating city," Adams said.

The mayor says he plans to expand the green roof program across the entire city.

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams wants cannabis on NYCHA rooftops. The feds aren’t on board.

Mayor Eric Adams’ vision of erecting cannabis greenhouses on top of New York City’s public housing buildings has run into a significant obstacle: The federal government. At an April 9 panel discussion in Albany, Adams said his team was exploring whether the city could allow cannabis cultivation on the rooftops of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) facilities. The idea, he said, would be to employ NYCHA residents to staff and oversee the greenhouses as the state continues to roll out its recreational marijuana program for adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Rising COVID cases can set city's COVID alert back to Omicron surge days

New York City is once again stepping up its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Castle Hill Library is just one of the places that the city is handing out free at-home testing kits today, in addition to the mobile and brick-and-morter testing spots they're also running around the five boroughs. All are part of the city's effort to distribute 6.3 million tests in April.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Staten Island Warehouse Becomes First Amazon Union

You may have heard the early-pandemic horror stories of Amazon’s working conditions, including workers being denied breaks to the point of incontinence, and even on the job deaths. In an ongoing effort to support the frontline workers at Amazon, more than 8,300 workers at Amazon’s only fulfillment center in...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 25 of the lowest-paying jobs in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The average New York City resident makes more than $71,000 a year. But there are some jobs that make much less than others. Data journalism website Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the New York City metro area, which includes Newark and Jersey City in New Jersey, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In New York, the annual mean wage is $71,050, or 26% higher than the national mean of $56,310, according to data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Water#Vegetables
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Staten Island Advance

New in NYC: FLIP Circus coming to the Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Taking place inside its distinctive red and white striped big top tent, FLIP Circus has arrived in Staten Island. FLIP Circus brings families and friends together for an intimate new show highlighting the enduring human spirit. An entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family, which celebrates the great American circus tradition, will be located at the Staten Island Mall from March 25 to April 11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Food scraps to be turned into renewable energy on Long Island

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- It's Earth Week and green energy is on its way to Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, food scraps from restaurants, schools, and grocery stores will soon be turned into renewable bio gas.The Mill House Inn in Yaphank is saving its leftovers for a unique venture, and patrons are on board with their leftovers, too."I think it's great. Why waste it?" patron Deb Bonanno said.Down the road from the soon-to-be closed Brookhaven Town Landfill and not far from composting and mulch sites, there was a groundbreaking for the East Coast's largest anaerobic digester."This is a project...
YAPHANK, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy