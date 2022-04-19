Driver accused in N.J. road rage attack held without bail

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A man charged with attempted murder in a disturbing road rage attack in New Jersey is being held without bail.

Police say video shows 56-year-old Vincent Jean in a silver SUV running over 23-year-old Morgan Scott in Elizabeth last week.

Investigators say it happened when Scott started taking photos of Jean's SUV after he allegedly crashed into her car.

Scott suffered multiple broken bones and faces a long recovery.

Jean is due back in court on June 1.