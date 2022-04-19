ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Driver accused in N.J. road rage attack held without bail

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCxUO_0fE6f4Yl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6KFS_0fE6f4Yl00
Man charged with running over N.J. woman held without bail 00:32

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A man charged with attempted murder in a disturbing road rage attack in New Jersey is being held without bail.

Police say video shows 56-year-old Vincent Jean in a silver SUV running over 23-year-old Morgan Scott in Elizabeth last week.

Investigators say it happened when Scott started taking photos of Jean's SUV after he allegedly crashed into her car.

Scott suffered multiple broken bones and faces a long recovery.

Jean is due back in court on June 1.

Comments / 5

jay norris
1d ago

My prayers to the lady for a full recover, and hope the suspect get's the chair

Reply
5
Related
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Elizabeth, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Victim still recovering following heinous road rage attack in N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- An apparent road rage driver caught on camera left an Elizabeth city worker with fractures, lacerations, and broken bones all over her body.The town is now coming together to raise money for what's expected to be a lengthy, and costly, recovery, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Morgan Scott is still recovering in the hospital nearly one week after surviving a nightmare road rage attack.Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver SUV repeatedly try to run the 23-year-old over on a residential street."People can't even look at it. The guy is a lunatic, maniac," neighbor Isaac Berenholz said.READ MORE: New video:...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Silver
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Voice

Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday. Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy