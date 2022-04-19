ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

[Watch] 2024 OL Fletcher Westphal recaps his visit to Wisconsin

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UmTH_0fE6f1ua00

A video interview with 2024 offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal of Virginia, who recently took an unofficial visit with the Badgers.

The Wisconsin Badgers held one of their biggest recruiting days of the spring last Saturday as prospects from all over the country came to visit and watch spring practice.

One of the top players in attendance was 2024 offensive line recruit Fletcher Westphal of Tuscarora High School in Virginia.

As a sophomore, Westphal already has scholarship offers from Georgia, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and the Wisconsin Badgers.

All Badgers had a chance to sit down and talk with Westphal about his most recent visit to Madison, his recruitment overall, and what he is working on in preparation for his junior year.

Check out the 10-minute video interview above.

Related Links :

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State 4-Star Recruit Transferring: Fans React

Ohio State lost some depth at defensive line on Monday afternoon. Jacolbe Cowan, a four-star recruit from the 2020 cycle, has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Cowan is likely seeking more playing time. He didn’t play at all in 2020 and came up with just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State walk-on WR jumps into NCAA transfer portal after 4 seasons

Ohio State walk-on wide receiver Sam Wiglusz has decided to continue his college football career elsewhere after spending the past four seasons with the Buckeyes. Wiglusz joined the football team as a preferred walk-on in 2018. A school spokesperson confirmed the news of the transfer portal decision to Eleven Warriors. The receiver joins defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan to enter his name into the database since the conclusion of Ohio State’s spring season.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Georgia State
City
Madison, WI
The Spun

Key Nebraska Football Player Is Reportedly Transferring

Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 transfer portal, per Cornhuskers insider Steve Marik. Rogers missed all of this year’s spring practice as he rehabbed an injury. He was originally expected to return as a key piece for Scott Frost’s defensive front in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

Look: Notre Dame Fan’s Message For Ohio State Going Viral

Notre Dame kick off their 2022 regular season and the Marcus Freeman era on September 3 when they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. But one Fighting Irish fan had a bold message for the Buckeyes. The Notre Dame Recruiting Twitter account (@NDrecruiting01) posted this afternoon that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Tuscarora High School
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Veteran Michigan DL opts for NCAA transfer portal

A veteran defensive lineman from Michigan has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Rivals.com reported the news on Tuesday. Jack Stewart, a senior defensive lineman, has decided to explore his options outside of Ann Arbor. His decision comes just a few weeks after the Wolverines closed the book on the spring practice schedule.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTRF

Mountaineer GameDay 2022 Spring Game Special airs Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The most fun pregame show in West Virginia returns this weekend for a special edition preview of the 2022 Gold-Blue Game. Join co-hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker for the Mountaineer GameDay 2022 Spring Game Special, which airs this Saturday at noon on our Nexstar affiliate stations in West Virginia and Maryland.
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Trenchmen’s Corner: Scouting Report on Michigan State G Kevin Jarvis

Kevin Jarvis is the son of Russell and Margaret Jarvis from Chicago, Illinois. Margaret is a decorated police officer for the Chicago Police Department. In high school Kevin played both sides of the line and was ranked very high in both positions. He earned many accolades in high school and turned down numerous offers from Top 25 schools to go to Michigan State (MSU).
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes' 2022 Schedule Analysis

Ryan Day enters his fourth year as Ohio State's head coach, and begins the 2022 season in unfamiliar territory. For the first time since the 2016 season, the Buckeyes will not begin the season as the reigning Big Ten champion. Even more importantly to Ohio State's legion of fans, the Buckeyes will be looking to redeem themselves by defeating their hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, after the latter won "THE GAME" for the first time since 2011.
OHIO STATE
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
212
Followers
75
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy