It's been a while since young girls have been able to lace up the skates, strap up gear, and grab a stick. Well, they could but they would have to be dressing in a locker room by themselves and competing against the boys. There have been lots of young girls wishing to dangle and snipe goals, but not enough opportunity for them to do so. Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association(KOHA) is looking to make a change to that this year and for years to come.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO