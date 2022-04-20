ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

SWFL non-profits slow to claim millions in funding from Biden administration

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There are millions of federal dollars in Lee County’s name and it’s just sitting tonight and time is running out to spend it.

There is more than $16-million available from the Biden administration, and so far, very few nonprofits have stepped up to ask for any of it.

The federal government has given Lee County $16.2 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has contracted with the United Way to help disperse that money but the problem is there are only days left to collect and so far, just one agency has asked for the money.

United Way Program manager Fred Richards said any nonprofit status is eligible to pursue the funding.

Jeannine Joy is President & CEO of United Way Lee, Hendry, Glades, and said despite a deadline looming to apply for the money, she is not concerned that just one agency officially completed its financial request.

“There are always hoops to jump through especially when you’re dealing with grants,” Joy explained.

She said it’s those hoops or paperwork that is delaying others from officially submitting their requests for money.

The application process opened on March 21. Nonprofits had 30 days to complete their applications.

Lee County Commissioners will have the final say in June on how much each group can receive.

Commissioner Brian Hamman believes the United Way will help the nonprofits get their applications done and submitted on time.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank confirmed it is applying for some of the money.

The city of Fort Myers has also expressed an interest to expand its Starz Complex.

“We hear from agencies year after year that if I only had more money I could serve this many more people or I have a waiting list,” Hamman said.

For that reason, the United Way believes more agencies will apply in the coming days.

“Agencies need to take advantage of this because again this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Joy concluded.

Commissioners will have the final say in who gets approved for the money. Any of the dollars not spent will be sent back to the federal government.

“I’d hate to see our tax dollars go to a different community when we know there are needs here for them,” Hamman said.

