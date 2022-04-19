ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach parasailing up in the air in latest Margaritaville move

By Lacey Lee
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS BEACH— Fort Myers Beach Council is heading back to the drawing board for the jetski and parasailing ordinance. This comes after Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy said Margaritaville isn’t moving forward with wanting that permit for their business.

“They made a business decision whereby instead of self-performing, doing the business themselves with the wave-runners and the parasailing what they are going to do is refer those to the local vendors here,” Mayor Murphy said.

Right now, the beach only allows seven parasailing companies and 11 businesses to rent jet skis.

Mayor Murphy said going back to the drawing board could mean an increase to how many businesses can operate water activities on the beach.

Chase Hussey, Owner of Paradise Parasail, has been with the company for 20 years and has owned it since February. He said he was originally upset when Margaritaville pushed for having their own permit. But after Monday’s council meeting, he feels a bit different.

“We can breathe a little to be honest with you I’m very, very happy. I support the decision that the town council made what is unanimous to table what was there and to start over. With that being said, I’m a little skeptical on the motives and where it will head,” Hussey said. “I understand Margaritaville is a huge project and from a business standpoint as well as a personal standpoint I am supporting what they are doing here on the island.”

Hussey also said he still wants to keep the ordinance that’s in place that caps the amount of vendors that can operate for safety reasons. He also wants to sit down with Margaritaville if they in fact plan to refer their customers to vendors.

“Myself, Paradise Parasail would definitely be willing and interested in seeing what moving forward looks like for the vendor on their property and to this point, we haven’t had those conversations.”

Mayor Murphy said this new rule could be approved soon.

#Parasailing#Fort Myers Beach Council
