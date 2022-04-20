ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Obituary: Elizabeth Hefner

By The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago

Elizabeth Hefner passed away on April 15, 2022, at age 105. Mrs. Hefner graduated from Manual Training High School in Brooklyn in 1934, then from Brooklyn College, and later...

An Obituary: Janice Marie Feeley Dougherty

Janice Marie Feeley Dougherty passed away on April 10, 2022. With her limitless compassion, impeccably sharp wit, and her classically trained contralto voice, she charmed neighbors and friends in her hometown of Waltham, where she grew up, and in Bedford, where she and Dash raised their family and lived on Concord Road for forty-four years. A former Waltham High School Varsity Hockey Cheerleading Captain, she was an avid figure skater in her day. You never saw her without her lipstick, clip-on earrings, and perfectly coiffed hair (even when the multiple bouts of cancer she faced with her trademark perseverance and positive attitude left her dependent on Paula Young Wigs for her hair stylings). She made people laugh, she had nanny-isms her family will be quoting her with for generations to come, and she loved fiercely. Nanny was a real person. Jan was not only a real person but a miracle and legend for all the battles she triumphed on the battlefield of life. She was honest to a fault. We loved her and we miss her greatly already.
An Obituary: Richard A. Dutra

Richard A. Dutra passed away on April 1, 2022. Mr. Dutra was a contract manager for the US Postal Service until his retirement. An active member of St. Michael Parish where he attended Mass every morning and had many friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St....
An Obituary: Alice Sze Wang

Alice Sze Wang passed away on March 29, 2022. Mrs. Wang grew up in Washington, DC, where her father was the first Chinese Ambassador to the US, and in London where he was the Chinese Minister to the Court of St. James. She was a member of the Ladies Committee at the Museum of Fine Arts for many years.
An Obituary: Agnes ‘Asha’ Kelnhofer

Agnes ‘Asha’ Kelnhofer passed away on April 8, 2022. Born in Prague, she began a journey with her family to escape their war-torn country in 1947. A Bedford resident since 1979, Mrs. Kelnhofer was an active member of St. Michael Parish and a 32-year member of the Bedford Garden Club where she served as president from 1996 to 1998.
An Obituary UPDATE: Marion James Bryan

The family of Marion James Bryan, longtime Bedford resident and substitute teacher at the Bedford Public School System, would like to invite all who knew her to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Marion was taken from us on December 6, 2021,...
Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
An Obituary: Antonio ‘Nino’ Paglia

Antonio ‘Nino’ Paglia, a long-time Bedford resident, passed away on April 10, 2022. Services were held in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main Street, Watertown, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with entombment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Click this link to read Mr. Paglia’s full announcement.
Who’s the Best? Our Donors!

Our donors and readers are at the core of everything we do, and their generous support helps us fulfill The Citizen’s mission of informing and engaging the Bedford community!. If you would like to support The Bedford Citizen and have not yet had the opportunity, please consider taking part...
Karolyn Marie Seidelmann Masters

Karolyn Marie Seidelmann Masters passed away on April 10, 2022. Born in Camden, NJ, Mrs. Masters enjoyed many summers “down the shore” in Ocean City, NJ, an enduring tradition maintained by her children and grandchildren. Prior to retirement, she was an elementary school teacher in Woburn. She was active in the Grace Chapel community for many decades.
