State approves two southeastern Connecticut greenways

Two southeastern Connecticut corridors are now state greenways, a milestone intended to help with efforts to expand connections to open space and hiking and biking paths.

The Connecticut Greenways Council last week approved applications for the establishment of the Groton Cross Town Greenway, designed to run east to west and connect the Town of Groton with the City of Groton, and the Tri Town Trail Greenway, based on a proposed trail system running north to south in Preston, Ledyard and Groton.

Greenways identify corridors that could connect existing open spaces, parks, waterways or other natural features and encourage connection to the outdoors by pinpointing routes intended to be used for nonmotorized transportation, such as biking or hiking, Town of Groton Parks and Recreation Director Mark Berry said. These are Groton's first two greenways.

"The goal is the development of townwide and inter-town network of trails that encourages and links open space, improving access and expanding recreation opportunities to the outdoors," he said. Establishing greenways was a recommendation of the Town of Groton's 2016 Plan of Conservation and Development.

There are existing trails and paths within the corridors but currently it's more of a "patchwork," so the official greenway designation raises awareness, as opportunities develop, to continue to make trail improvements and create connections, Berry explained.

A greenway designation lends visibility and importance to the corridor and helps with future funding applications under the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Recreational Trail Program, said Gwen Marrion, secretary of the Connecticut Greenways Council. Being a designated greenway is one of the highest-ranking categories used to choose projects for grants.

Greenways are listed on the state’s Plan of Conservation and Development and on the master state greenways map, Marrion said.

The new Groton Cross Town Greenway is proposed as “a combination of hiking and biking pathways that combines urban and woodland pathways for walking, hiking and biking on state and local open space lands and established bikeways to connect local places of employment while linking local and historical sites,” according to the application.

The goal is for it to proceed west to east, from the northwest terminus at 1 Crystal Lake Road, where the Submarine Force Library & Museum, home to the Nautilus, and the start of the Thames River Heritage Park are located at the entrance of the Naval Submarine Base. "This is also the terminus of a newly established pedestrian and bike path that connects directly to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge” and that makes connections all the way to Stonington, the application states. Berry explained that the greenway represents a “broad brushstroke,” so the exact locations depicted as part of the application could change.

The Groton Cross Town Greenway provides a connection to the New London waterfront walkway/bikeway via the Gold Star Bridge pedestrian lane and also a connection to the Tri Town Trail Greenway, according to the application.

The Tri Town Trail Greenway designation is an important piece of the efforts to establish the Tri Town Trail in Preston, Ledyard and Groton and will boost the standing of future grant applications to extend the trail, said Bea Reynolds, community outreach coordinator for the Tri Town Trail Association.

Currently, the Tri Town Trail has a completed trail starting at Preston Community Park on Route 117 and connecting into Ledyard, accessing two open space properties and crossing two conservation easements, she said. Ledyard also recently was awarded a $112,000 state grant for the development and planning to extend the trail to Route 214. In Groton, Tri Town Trail signs now identify the main trail on Bluff Point to be Tri Town Trail, which continues north under the railroad bridge into the Poquonnock River Park and Walkway to Route 1.

“We have a section at the northern part, and we have a section at the southern end and what we’re going to try to do is connect those two points,” Reynolds said.

Marrion noted that the north-south greenway intersects with the east-west one and will bring people to all the wonderful places of interest down on the shoreline. She congratulated Groton, as well as Ledyard, which also submitted the Tri Town Trail Greenway application.

“I congratulate all of them for having the vision to get these trails in the works,” Marrion said at last week's Connecticut Greenways Council meeting, during which the council approved the greenway designations.

David Holdridge, a member of the Ledyard Conservation Commission who also serves on the board of the Tri Town Trail Association, said the designation will help both towns as they seek grants for trail construction. "It will also help if we propose to purchase open space or conservation easements in the greenway areas," he added.

Larry Dunn, chairman of the Town of Groton's Conservation Commission, said the designation helps in efforts to improve connectivity within Groton and also with other communities, including New London, Ledyard and Stonington.

Tom Olson, also a member of the Groton Town Conservation Commission and the Tri Town Trail vice president for Groton, said the greenways will provide better social justice opportunities in the city and town by improving connectivity to open space and alternative transportation options for underserved areas.

Aundré Bumgardner, a member of the Groton Town Council, which endorsed the applications, said in a statement Tuesday night that Groton’s two new state greenways further protect natural resources and watercourses, expand recreation opportunities, and promote biking and walking in the community. “I was proud to authorize the Town to apply for this designation and thank our conservation friends for their continued advocacy for both trails,” he said.

“We’re excited about it,” said City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick, who added that it’s consistent with the city’s efforts to improve walkability and bike-ability.

“I’m thrilled with the greenway designations,” Groton Town Manager John Burt said. “The town is committed to preserving and linking our green spaces and providing opportunities for nonmotorized travel. I see this as a real economic tool in the future, as the links are filled in, to draw people to town to see all the great natural environment that we have to offer.”