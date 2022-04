As school districts grapple with how best to accelerate learning after the pandemic, they’re finding mixed reviews at best when it comes to asynchronous learning. In conversations with district and business leaders, I’ve realized there are three antiquated notions that are holding back the transformation of school systems and leaving workforce opportunities on the table. Here are three things educators and business leaders need to understand (and maybe policymakers, too).

IOWA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO