ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Masks Still Required on Ithaca TCAT Buses

By Andrew Kane
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Masks must continue to be worn on TCAT buses as per a New York State requirement. The...

www.weny.com

Comments / 1

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will COVID Force A New York Shutdown Again?

As of now, New York has no plans to shut down if the COVID cases surge this spring. Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising statewide, Governor Hochul says she has no plans to shut the state down to try and prevent further spread of the illness. Last week, the state health department issued a warning about two omicron variants that have been connected to the recent increase in infections.
LANCASTER, NY
WETM 18 News

COVID cases are surging in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID cases are surging in New York State after about a 2-month decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC states that out of 14 counties with high COVID-19 Community Levels, 10 are right here in Upstate New York. As of April 15th, Broome, Tioga, Seneca and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Weny#Tcat
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County blue bins becoming relics; plus, SU to require masks again (Good Morning CNY for April 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 35. Breezy, chilly, rain and snow. See the 5-day forecast. NEW SERIES “TASTES LIKE HOME”: Central New York is filled with transplants — people attracted to the area for work, family, school, the low cost of living or the weather (OK, probably not the weather). We’ve got lots of great food in CNY, too, but sometimes you just want food that tastes like home. We’re going to do our best to find those foods for you, right here in CNY. We start with a search for a Nashville chicken sandwich that’s hot enough for Tennessee. (Charlie Miller photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Grant money announced for New York Water Infrastructure Projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638 million in grants to various water projects across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul says the projects across the state will protect public health and improve water quality. The grants are projected to contributed over 35,000 jobs to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsChannel 36

Thousands Remain Without Power

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Thousands are still without power in Tioga County, New York due to the recent nor'easter storm that took place on Monday. For some, they do not know when they're going to get it back. Owego resident Jason McLaughlin and his family have been without power since...
OWEGO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Outrageous: Why Aren’t There Dog Cakes in the Hudson Valley?

I can't believe I'm saying this, but why is it so hard to get a cake for your dog in the Hudson Valley?. Let me explain: I don't want a cake for my dog. At least I don't want to want one. I grew up with canine companions my entire life and I never dreamt that I'd consider feeding them anything more than kibble and the occasional treat. But here I am. Maybe my issue is that I couldn't get one even if I wanted one, because try as hard as I can, I can't find a business in the Hudson Valley that makes a cake (not treats, but a cake) for dogs. I know I'm not crazy because the do exist elsewhere in New York. Here are the closest options:
PETS
NewsChannel 36

Rep. Claudia Tenney visits Southern Tier

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- As New York's Congressional District lines are shifting this year, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney made several stops in counties in the Southern Tier on Wednesday. Tenney currently serves New York's 22nd Congressional District. Under newly redrawn lines, she is running for re-election to the 23rd District, which...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Rep. Tenney observes Warehouse Project progress at Southern Tier Logistics

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY 22) visited a local warehouse in Horseheads Wednesday afternoon that is part of a multi-million-dollar project currently underway. The project includes building a state-of-the-art logistical center and new warehouse at the Horseheads HOST terminal. Southern Tier Logistics, the local branch of Ohio...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Conservation Partnership Grants in NY to Receive Nearly $4 Million in Funding

(WENY) - The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced almost four million dollars in conservation partnership grants. The is the largest amount of funding for this project to date and 51 non-profit land trusts across New York State will be receiving grant funding. The finger lakes region in particular will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy