Your Roku is about to get a software update. Today Roku debuted its new operating system, Roku OS 11. The new OS doesn't offer too many upgrades from version 10.5 -- which was released in September -- but does add the ability to upload photos to use as the screensaver on your device. Users will be able to transfer images directly to their Roku from their phone or computer. They will also be able to share their albums with their Roku-owning friends and family, who'll then have the opportunity to add their own pictures to the photo stream.

