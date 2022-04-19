ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers Need To Stop Filling Up Bird Feeders: Here’s Why

By Kaylin
 1 day ago
I know plenty of you have been going to the store recently to get bird feed for your outdoor feeders. It is that time of year, after all. However, professionals are saying that you need to stop filling your feeders immediately. Here's why. Apparently, a strain of bird flu...

WebMD

Bird Flu Spreads to Bald Eagles in U.S. Outbreak

April 19, 2022 – Bird flu, which has been spreading across the U.S. and affecting birds in most states, has now been detected in bald eagles. At least 36 bald eagles have died in 14 states after contracting the virus, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eagles in two other states are suspected of being sick.
deseret.com

Two new COVID variants are hitting New York. Here’s how to keep yourself safe

Two new COVID-19 variants — BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 — are spreading throughout New York City right now, leading to a rise in cases. But there are ways to keep yourself safe. Driving the news: The New York State Department of Public Health said Wednesday that these new highly-contagious variants — which are variants of the subvariant (BA.2) of the omicron variant — are responsible for rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
Outsider.com

Dr. Fauci Doesn’t Anticipate Major COVID Surge With Omicron BA.2 Subvariant

Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t believe that the newest COVID subvariant will cause a surge of cases. But don’t be shocked if numbers begin to swell. At issue is the Omicron subvariant BA.2. Scientists initially dubbed it the “stealth virus.” And we know it’s far more contagious than the original Omicron, which started rocking the United States in December. Some estimates put BA.2 as 80 percent more transmissible than its nasty cousin.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will COVID Force A New York Shutdown Again?

As of now, New York has no plans to shut down if the COVID cases surge this spring. Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising statewide, Governor Hochul says she has no plans to shut the state down to try and prevent further spread of the illness. Last week, the state health department issued a warning about two omicron variants that have been connected to the recent increase in infections.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

