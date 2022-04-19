ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilmarnock, VA

Residents reflect on tragic Kilmarnock fire

By Robert Nebergall, Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnrmC_0fE6Xv1f00

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The local fire chief, business owners and residents reflected today on the aftermath of Kilmarnock’s devastating, early morning fire.

One life was lost during the tragedy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person dies after devastating fire engulfs multiple apartments, 5 businesses in Kilmarnock

Roy Hall, Fire Chief for the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department, told 8News, in detail, about the response to the fire, which severely damaged seven apartments and four businesses. The fire tore through the buildings, despite Hall’s team making a rapid response– they were on scene within three minutes of the 3:41 a.m. emergency call.

Two of those apartments were fully engulfed in flames before the fire spread to the other five, Hall said.

This isn’t the town of Kilmarnock’s first experience with a tragic fire.

“Unfortunately, it does happen in this small town. We’ve had it happen before, ” Chief Hall told 8News. “Our town has burnt twice, the whole town, so it can happen. And, unfortunately with the wind blowing this morning, it… it burnt the block.”

PHOTOS: Kilmarnock fire leaves one dead, homes and businesses destroyed

Jay Wolfson, owner of NN Burger, one of the businesses damaged by the fire, reflected on how the town embraced him and his business, as well as his hopes moving forward from this tragedy.

“Since December of 2013, the town’s been incredible and just embraced us from the beginning,” Wolfson said.

“This has been a real… real devastation and tragedy for not just myself. The other business is local next to us and, you know, my employees, you know, this is going to be a tough one for them,” he added.

Wolfson had not yet been able to enter his business at the time he spoke to 8News, but he could see the horrendous damage from outside.

“Obviously, the roof is gone and fallen in, and, you know, a lot of water and smoke damage. It’s… it’s kind of sad and surreal at the same time,” Wolfson said, describing the damage.

However, Wolfson said that the close-knit Kilmarnock community has his back, “Everybody kind of reaches out and wants to help, and I can’t… Couple dozen people have already asked to help me. So it’s… it’s… it’s awesome.”

State police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Kilmarnock residents mourned their neighbors’ lost homes and jobs. 8News spoke with Gary Jenkins, who has lived in the town almost his entire life.

Jenkins noticed the firetrucks going by around 4 a.m. but thought nothing of it. It wasn’t until later in the morning that he and his sister learned of the fire.

“I feel bad for the businesses. There are residents in the apartments there, people that live in the apartments above… And now they’re without a home and, obviously, there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be unemployed,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins, like Chief Hall, noted the history of large fires in this small Virginia town, “You know, Kilmarnock has had three major fires. If you go back and look, one was 1909, destroyed a number of businesses; 1915; 1952, on Main Street.”

“So, you know, this is… whenever we have a major fire, it’s devastating,” Jenkins added. “I could just imagine if my home… not being able to go back and you lose your belongings. So it’s very… Yeah, it’s very disturbing.”

Irvington Road, where the fire took place, has reopened to traffic, but it will be some time before the community recovers and the local sheriff’s office finishes their investigation into what caused this tragedy.

However, the community remains in strong spirits, with Wolfson telling 8News, “We’ll build it better, stronger, and it’ll be a great place- more vibrant than it’s ever been. That’s what we do here, is make things better.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Kilmarnock, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Irvington, VA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nn Burger#Wolfso
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy