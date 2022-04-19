ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homecare workers will get a pay raise

By Van Delbridge
 1 day ago

Lawmakers have passed The Fair Pay for Home Care Act earlier this month, which will raise the pay wage for homecare health workers by $2 beginning on October 1st.

Rep. Anna Kelles said the raise is a small step forward but that more pay is needed to meet the growing demand of health care workers.

“So, we weren’t asking for that much,” said Kelles. “That would’ve bought them up to on average between 32 and 35 thousand a year which is not a huge amount of money,” she added. “You know where they are is just so dismally low given how much certifications they have to keep up, training they have to keep up, and of course, the difficulty of the job,” Kelles concluded.

Kelles said she plans to continue to address the problem until reaching a necessary resolution.

Health Workers
