CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Homeowners in Citrus Heights are sounding the alarm over a new Mesa Verde High School sports complex that is slated to border their properties. The school district held a meeting about the project earlier this month, but many in the community said they were only given a few days’ notice, and even then, it was a done deal. Plans call for the new stadium to be built on the site of the school’s existing football field, just feet away from a row of homes along Lost Creek Court and Cessna Drive. Looking at next year’s varsity football team schedule,...

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO