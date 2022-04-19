Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday evening

The Alexander City Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of its superintendent, Dr. Keith Lankford, following his hire at Pike Road Schools earlier this month. The school board approved the resignation along with a list of other "personnel action items," which may include hires, terminations, resignations or retirements, all in one vote at its monthly meeting Thursday. The personnel moves, which must be voted on by the board as a matter of formality, were not detailed in the agenda; however, Lankford confirmed after the meeting that his resignation was included in the vote.

