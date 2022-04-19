ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Potrero Annex-Terrace Residents Concerned about Air Quality

By Jessica Zimmer
 1 day ago

Potrero Annex-Terrace residents are concerned about periodic instances of high asbestos levels in the air caused by construction at 1801 25th Street and an associated lack of immediate notifications from Bridge Housing and the San Francisco Housing Authority (SFHA). Annex-Terrace is being slowly redeveloped under Potrero HOPE, launched in...

