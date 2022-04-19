ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco General Hospital to Open New Office, Laboratory Space

By Kai Zheng
 1 day ago

At the beginning of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital broke ground on a $290 million, 175,000-square foot research and office facility, funded by the University of California. Construction of the Research and Academic Building (RAB) is expected to be completed this year, with occupancy...

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s first tai chi court opens in McLaren Park

San Francisco officials opened the city’s first dedicated tai chi space Saturday in McLaren Park. The Mansell Tai Chi Court sits on a converted parking lot with sweeping views of downtown and low berms offering protection from the wind. The $1.6 million project was funded through the 2012 Clean...
Contra Costa Herald

Kaiser Permanente Northern California honored with the 2021 Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award

By The Joint Commission, National Quality Forum (NQF) for KP Nor Cal’s Advance Alert Monitor program for predicting risk, saving lives among hospitalized patients. OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2022 – Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s life-saving Advance Alert Monitor (AAM) program – an early detection system that helps care teams predict when hospitalized patients are at risk for clinical deterioration – has been recognized by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum (NQF).
The Independent

California could be releasing billions of genetically modified male mosquitoes to fight diseases

The future is decidedly not female for California mosquitoes, or at least that’s what researchers hope to achieve when they unleash up to 2.4 billion genetically altered males into the West Coast state starting this summer in an attempt to control the booming populations.The Environmental Protection Agency announced last month that biotech firm Oxitec had received approval to expand its existing pilot program in Florida into California’s Central Valley, a campaign that would run through 2024 and release a maximum of 2.4 billion over that time span.Since male mosquitoes don’t bite, the logic would hold that by expanding the...
Health
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers discover method for safer gene editing with CRISPR tool

University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Many in San Francisco Will Continue to Wear Masks Despite End of Federal Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — People traveling by bus or train in downtown San Francisco Monday were split on whether they’ll keep wearing masks after the federal mask mandate was ruled invalid by a federal judge in Florida. Late Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement covering airplanes and other public transit, saying the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. By Monday afternoon, the Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate from the CDC after the ruling. “COVID ain’t going away. For your own...
SFist

Are We Seeing a Fifth COVID Surge In SF Right Now? Probably.

The official daily case count probably isn't reliable, but other metrics suggest that San Francisco is probably in the midst of its BA.2 surge, which experts predicted would likely not be as significant as this past winter's first Omicron surge. The BA.2 subvariant is a sibling of Omicron, and people...
CBS San Francisco

‘Earthquake Shacks’ Built In 1906 Aftermath May Provide Lessons For San Francisco Housing Woes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Monday marked the 116th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, and while a mighty city has risen from those ashes, some remnants of that time have survived and may hold lessons for the housing problems we face today. You’ll find them in all parts of the city. They’re usually the smallest home on the block but they represent a big part of San Francisco’s past. After the earthquake and fire wiped out most of the city, it faced a catastrophic housing crisis. Homeless people were living in tents on the streets and officials were...
CBS San Francisco

COVID Mask Mandate: Where Bay Area Airports and Transit Agencies Stand

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While a Florida judge’s Monday ruling that overturned the federal mask mandate for air travel and on public transit was greeted with relief by some, it has also created some confusion in the Bay Area. Late Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement covering airplanes and other public transit, saying the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. By Monday afternoon, the Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate from the CDC after the ruling. The ruling has...
technologynetworks.com

The Dawn of a New Era of Digital Twin Diagnostics

The following article is an opinion piece written by Benedikt von Thuengen. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. You can't put a price on your health. But you can certainly add up...
Nature.com

Quantum state preparation and tomography of entangled mechanical resonators

Precisely engineered mechanical oscillators keep time, filter signals and sense motion, making them an indispensable part of the technological landscape of today. These unique capabilities motivate bringing mechanical devices into the quantum domain by interfacing them with engineered quantum circuits. Proposals to combine microwave-frequency mechanical resonators with superconducting devices suggest the possibility of powerful quantum acoustic processors1,2,3. Meanwhile, experiments in several mechanical systems have demonstrated quantum state control and readout4,5, phonon number resolution6,7 and phonon-mediated qubit"“qubit interactions8,9. At present, these acoustic platforms lack processors capable of controlling the quantum states of several mechanical oscillators with a single qubit and the rapid quantum non-demolition measurements of mechanical states needed for error correction. Here we use a superconducting qubit to control and read out the quantum state of a pair of nanomechanical resonators. Our device is capable of fast qubit"“mechanics swap operations, which we use to deterministically manipulate the mechanical states. By placing the qubit into the strong dispersive regime with both mechanical resonators simultaneously, we determine the phonon number distributions of the resonators by means of Ramsey measurements. Finally, we present quantum tomography of the prepared nonclassical and entangled mechanical states. Our result represents a concrete step towards feedback-based operation of a quantum acoustic processor.
TechCrunch

Unlearn.AI, a startup developing a ‘digital twin’ service for clinical trials, raises $50M

A future where doctors can simulate the effects of all possible treatments on patients’ digital twins to determine the most effective course is admittedly ambitious. That’s perhaps why Unlearn.AI, a startup which today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round, started with clinical trials. Unlearn’s digital twin product replicates the characteristics of patients in trials to enable what the company claims are smaller, faster studies, built on a combination of AI and historical data.
