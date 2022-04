WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Layla Ashlee May, 16, of 609 Fairfield Street NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at her residence. She was born November 19, 2005 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Delshawn May and Kelly Cerny, residing in Columbus for one year.

