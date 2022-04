ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Department of Labor said a Roanoke barbeque restaurant owes $867,572 in back wages to 910 employes after investigators found that it was allegedly not paying overtime and including managers in its tip pool.According to the Wage and Hour Division, the Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ restaurant failed to pay tipped employees fairly by including managers in the tip pool. The Fair Labor Standards Act does not allow employers or their managers to keep tips that workers receive for any purpose.The restaurant also did not pay the time-and-a-half overtime wage to hourly managers who worked over 40...

ROANOKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO