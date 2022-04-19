ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Headlines for April 19, 2022

unm.edu
 3 days ago

ABQ Journal - The Long Poison. ABQ Journal - ‘It’s about cultural survival’. ABQ Journal - Students learn in Native language at immersion school. ABQ Journal - New Mexico hails expanded free college, but some remain wary. SF New Mexican - Suspect in downtown break-ins was...

news.unm.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Aspen Daily News

Guest Commentary: In response to the headlines

The need for behavioral health services is growing in Colorado, now more than ever. For all of us in this industry, we know that there is a need for behavioral healthcare reform in Colorado. The system is far from perfect. Community mental health centers are far from perfect. However, throwing daggers at nonprofit organizations who are the safety net for vulnerable populations, those who are suffering from mental illness and addiction, is not the solution. Disparaging articles based on hearsay, anonymous sources and opinions based on information taken out of context, or simply untrue, will adversely impact those who are in need of help, as they may be reluctant to seek services from what may be their only source of hope. The negative media rhetoric also undermines and demotivates a workforce dedicated to saving lives.
COLORADO STATE
WFLA

Majority of Americans want masks for travelers, poll finds

Interviews for the poll were conducted last Thursday to Monday, shortly before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. Airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Poetry#Native Language#Abq Journal Students#Sf New Mexican Suspect#La Daily Post#Unm La Indian Country#Colorado Times Recorder#El Paso Inc Return#The Journal Navajo#Yahoo News Suspect#Krqe#Free College#Koat#Bosque Kob Co
simpleflying.com

10 Years On: The Unusual Diversion Of JetBlue Flight 191

On March 27, 2012, JetBlue Flight 191 was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) in Amarillo, Texas, after the Captain in charge of the flight suffered a mental breakdown. The aircraft, an Airbus A320-200 with the registration number N796JB was brand new, having just been delivered to JetBlue Airways earlier in the month.
AMARILLO, TX
The El Paso Times

'Change is possible': High school students take environmental lessons and apply them to El Paso

Wetlands along the Rio Grande have long been in decline, but a group of El Paso students are restoring this vital habitat for migratory birds and Chihuahuan Desert plants and animals.  Instead of just reading about water issues in a textbook, students from local high schools are joining wetland restoration efforts at Rio Bosque Park and Keystone Heritage...
EL PASO, TX
Colorado Newsline

3 Colorado counties rank in top 100 with high poverty, high COVID death rates

Three counties in Colorado rank in the top 100 counties in the United States with high poverty and high COVID-19 death rates, according to a report published this month.  Bent, Otero and Conejos counties were ranked as part of a report published by the Poor People’s Campaign, which works to improve legislation to help low-income […] The post 3 Colorado counties rank in top 100 with high poverty, high COVID death rates appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert

Comments / 0

Community Policy