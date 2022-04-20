Chicago Fire FC picks up contract option for Gabriel Slonina

CHICAGO – One of the most obvious moves for Chicago Fire FC when it comes to their roster during this regular season was made on Tuesday.

But it’s still one that’s appreciated by the supporters as a young homegrown star continues to blossom for the club.

The Fire announced that goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina’s contract option for the 2023 season is being picked up by the club as he continues to have a great start to his Major League Soccer career.

The 17-year-old native of Addison became the youngest keeper in MLS history to start a match on August 4, 2021 when he was in goal for a scoreless draw with New York City FC at Soldier Field. Since then, Slonina’s star has only risen thanks to a great finish to that season and a strong beginning to 2022.

In seven matches in this campaign, the goalkeeper has five clean sheets and just two goals allowed as the Fire defense has been the best in MLS so far.

In 18 career matches in the league, Slonina has registered nine clean sheets while allowing 18 total goals. During this time, the Addison native has also been called up to the United States Men’s National Team on occasion to participate in training while serving as a backup for matches.

Already Slonina is getting attention from international clubs who are hoping to put his talents in net in the future, but for now, he’s doing what he can to help his hometown Fire get back in the postseason for the first time in five years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.