Mother Of 'Where We About To Eat At' Social Media Star Antwain Fowler Creates GoFundMe To Open Restaurant In His Honor

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO