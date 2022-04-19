ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Of 'Where We About To Eat At' Social Media Star Antwain Fowler Creates GoFundMe To Open Restaurant In His Honor

By Yolanda Baruch
blavity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of beloved Antwain “TJ” Fowler, who became a viral internet sensation for his famous catchphrase, “Where...

blavity.com

Comments / 93

Constance Mack
1d ago

Ummm...No offense, I GUESS you can ask GoFundMe for help in anything. HOWEVER, I would think to open your own business you'd either get investors or a loan from a bank!!! NOT, free money. Hey, I want to open a Prada store, can everyone please donate to my GoFundMe!! 😁😁😁🙏

Reply(8)
67
Dema Stewart
22h ago

yes that boy had a bad condition yes my heart goes out for that boy but the parents should be ashamed they are making other one hard-working citizens give them money so they can open up a store and make money off of this kid that is horrible that is a liberal for you

Reply(2)
17
AP_001514.9bb013bd06b44c619d4f25d5e20b3e34.1433
1d ago

Bro think about it if she get a loan she gotta pay back if other people give her the money once she get the business in her name it’s hers alone

Reply
10
