Did you know we have 16 different Children’s Museums in Wisconsin? And, these are the perfect first public playgrounds for children and their families! Each museum is unique in its specific exhibits, but they all offer loads of age-appropriate, creative play-based learning opportunities for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and beyond! A children’s museum is the perfect place to bond with your child and dive into the wonderful world of learning together. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about Wisconsin’s 16 children’s museums right here, so you can get out there and learn together today!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO