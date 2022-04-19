Jr. NBA Skills Challenge 2022
Jr. NBA Skills Challenge
The City of Glendale will be hosting a Local Skills Challenge on Saturday, April 30th from 2:30pm-4:30pm at Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center!
The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge provides boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense.
The program is free for all participants and organizations. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U.
Date:
4/30/22
Time: Starts at 2:30pm
Location: Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center - 5600 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308
Ages: Boys and Girls 13 and under
Fee: Free
Comments / 0