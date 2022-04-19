ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Russian Athletes Will Be Banned From Wimbledon

By Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuS0x_0fE6UF0C00

Click here to read the full article.

Russian tennis players will be barred from competing at Wimbledon in June, a decision that will prevent current world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev from playing in the season’s third Grand Slam.

The tennis tournament, held annually at the All England Club in London, will break from the rest of the tennis world by refusing to allow Russians to compete, according to someone familiar with the decision, who was granted anonymity because the conversations were private.

The All England Club released a statement Wednesday confirming the decision, citing Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine .

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the statement said. “It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022.”

Since the start of the Ukraine invasion in February, Russian tennis players have been allowed to remain on the ATP and WTA Tours. Last month, British sports minister Nigel Huddleston suggested that Medvedev and his fellow Russian tennis players shouldn’t be allowed to compete at Wimbledon unless they somehow assured the government that they were not a supporter of Putin.

It was initially unclear if the ban would apply equally to Belarusian athletes, who have also been barred from recent athletic competitions because of the government’s close ties to Russia, but the statement confirmed they will not compete. Olivier van Lindonk, Medvedev’s agent at IMG, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Wimbledon will be just the latest international sports property to prevent Russians from competing as Vladimir Putin’s military continues its invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s neighbor to the south. In late February, the IOC recommended barring Russian athletes from international competition, a powerful statement that led to Russian teams and individuals being removed from competing in the Paralympics and dozens of other major international sporting events. The Russian soccer team was removed from qualifying for the men’s World Cup later this year; Russian and Belarusian runners were barred from the Boston Marathon earlier this week.

In tennis, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been allowed to keep competing, but have been barred from doing so under their country’s name or flag. The ATP and WTA also suspended a combined event planned for Moscow in October. The French Open, the next Grand Slam on the calendar, reportedly has no plans to prevent Russians or Belarusians from playing next month.

In addition to Medvedev, who spent some time earlier this year as the world’s top-ranked man, there are three other Russian men in the top 100–Andrey Rublev (No. 8), Karen Khachanov (No. 26), and Aslan Karatsev (No. 30). The women’s rankings have eight, including No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and No. 26 Daria Kasatkina. There are a handful of other highly ranked female Belarusians, including No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam winner.

The Wimbledon prize pool last year was about $45.5 million (35 million pounds). The men’s and women’s singles champions each took home about $2.2 million.

(This article has been updated to include information from the All England Club’s official statement.)

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 17

Walmart22
1d ago

This is so unfair. Wimbledon is punishing the Players of Russia for this War. Like the USA and l am sure of other Countries, citizens DON'T have any Say So in ANYTHING. I will boycott the game should they ban the Russians

Reply(2)
7
Rowbeyroderick Roderickb
1d ago

Yeah bye we dont need them here....get gone they been here to long and they kno about putin doings they should be locked up too..until further notice....

Reply
2
s guest
23h ago

discusting these athletes are banned just because of politicians made choices that they had no part in doing

Reply
3
Related
Sportico

Tiger Woods Career Earnings Hit $1.7 Billion as Fellow Golfers Benefit

Click here to read the full article. “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity,” Earl Woods told Sports Illustrated about his then 20-year-old son in 1996. “I don’t know exactly what form this will take, but he is the Chosen One. He’ll have the power to impact nations. Not people. Nations. The world is just getting a taste of his power.” It is hard to argue that Woods changed the course of humanity, but he lived up to the lofty expectations on the course and certainly changed the trajectory for generations of...
MLB
Sportico

Masters Winner’s Share Goes to Scheffler, and a Million to the IRS

Click here to read the full article. The U.S.’s Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked men’s golfer, won the 2022 Masters on Sunday, defeating Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy by three strokes after shooting a 10-under par 278. Scheffler is also a “winner” because the Masters upped the purse and the first place prize for 2022. Both jumped 30%, $11.5 million to $15 million, and $2.07 million to $2.7 million, respectively. More than ever, the iconic green jack jacket has pockets stuffed with green. But the 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who reportedly also makes his home in the...
MLB
Sportico

NFL Invests $320 Million in Fanatics as Part of $1.5 Billion Round

Click here to read the full article. The National Football League has increased its investment in Fanatics, joining other leagues, players’ unions and team owners in the company’s recently reported $1.5 billion round. The NFL led the financing with a $320 million investment, Fanatics confirmed Wednesday. The NFLPA, MLB, MLBPA and NHL also increased their equity in the round, which valued Michael Rubin’s company at $27 billion. New investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund that owns European soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain, and Blue Pool Capital, an investment firm backed by Alibaba co-founder and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nigel Huddleston
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#England#The All England Club#Russians#Belarusian#Atp#Wta Tours#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy