No matter how delicious and enjoyable a dinner with friends can be, when the server drops that slip of paper on the table, no one's exactly trying to beat the other to grab it. And how can you blame them? Eating out can mean a pretty hefty bill and restaurant prices are only expected to increase throughout 2022. The menus are getting smaller to combat rising food prices and mainstream operations (via CNN) and, according to sources such as Restaurant Dive, those shrinking menus might be here to stay. It's an unfortunate upward trend of paying more for less.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO