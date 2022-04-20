ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, KS

Western Kansas man faces federal child sex crime charges

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LANE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged child sex charges. Following previous information provided to the Lane County Sheriff...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Police: Suspect wanted for Salina murder captured in Kansas City

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Wednesday morning homicide in Salina have reported an arrest. Police issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District Court, for the charges of First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to a media release from Salina Police.
SALINA, KS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man facing federal charges in Richland Jail arson

(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing federal charges after an arson at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Adam Prochnow is accused of setting off a device at the Richland jail on March 2nd. Authorities say police attempted to execute a search warrant on his property on March 4th when he set his garage on fire and began posting threatening messages on Facebook.
FARGO, ND
Hutch Post

Formal charges brought in multiple rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been brought against a Hutchinson man accused of inappropriate contact with victims under the age of 14. Thirty-five-year-old Wayne Willard is charged with 10 counts of rape of a child under the age of 14. Each count carries a mandatory 50 years in prison. He’s also charged with Rape by force which carries a possible sentence of 12 to 54 years, and an alternative count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Dighton, KS
County
Lane County, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect charged in killing of 16-year-old Kansas boy

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records. Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in...
MISSION, KS
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Child Pornography#Western Kansas#The Lane County Sheriff#Kansas Bureau#Kbi Agents
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Walks Out Of Court After Murder Case Dropped, What Happened To Suzanne Remains Mystery

(CBS4) – Barry Morphew walked out of court on Tuesday no longer charged with the murder of his wife, but it’s not necessarily over. His wife Suzanne has been missing for nearly two years. (credit: CBS) Suzanne’s brother Andrew Moorman told CBS4, “I’m OK with what happened today. I’m all about finding Suzanne. I just want closure for my family.” Iris Eytan, one of Barry’s attorneys, told reporters outside the courthouse in Fremont County, “We are going to get Mr. Morphew acquitted rightfully after a trial we believe we were going to have.” But in a motion, prosecutors indicated they may be able to...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim Identified In SW OKC Homicide

The victim in a Friday homicide in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified Monday morning. Just before 12:40 Friday afternoon, police responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 47th Street. They found the victim, identified as Jose Contreras, shot in front of a residence. Contreras was then...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hutch Post

2 suspects accused in Kansas home invasion burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for a home invasion burglary. Just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1200 Block of SW Pembroke in Topeka, according to Police Sgt. Steven Block. The homeowner was...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy