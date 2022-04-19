ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Ben Strickland to take over De Pere football

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — After 4 years as an assistant at Edgewood, Ben Strickland is heading north to become a head coach for the first time...

www.channel3000.com

WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
WSAW

Stratford sweeps Newman in baseball doubleheader, D.C. Everest defeats Wausau West in girls soccer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Even if it didn’t feel like spring, the weather cooperated enough to allow high school games to be played throughout Tuesday. In a Marawood South doubleheader, Stratford sweeps both games from Newman Catholic, 9-4 in the first game and 10-1 in the second. In the opener, Cam Daul pitched a gem for the Tigers, going five shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 12 batters.
STRATFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Mingos to make history Wednesday at Breese Stevens

MADISON, Wis. — When Forward Madison hosts Minnesota United on Wednesday night in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, they’ll make history. It will be the first competitive match against an MLS team in Madison. If the Flamingos beat the Loons to advance to the 4th round, it would be the franchise’s best run in the Open Cup in team history.
MADISON, WI
WISH-TV

Wisconsin man inhales 1-inch dental drill bit during procedure

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN/CNN) — What began as a routine dental visit landed an Illinois man in a Kenosha hospital after he inhaled the dentist’s drill bit. A rare medical procedure was performed to remove the sharp metal object lodged in the patient’s lung. The CT scan tells...
KENOSHA, WI
Channel 3000

Harlan J. Bader

Harlan J. Bader, 73, of Lyndon Station passed away on April 15, 2022, at his home in Lyndon Station with family members around him. He will be remembered as a kind and giving man. Survivors include: Two sisters, Darcy, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin and Sandy, a.k.a. Sam, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin....
LYNDON STATION, WI
97ZOK

OMG! ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Was Spotted In Wisconsin Last Week

I used to watch 'That '70s Show' like my life depended on it. One of the stars from the show was in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week and you probably didn't even know!. Normally, I keep up with which celebrities are coming near my hometown. This one was news to me this morning! If you've never watched 'That '70' Show', it's a classic comedy that never failed to make you laugh!
KENOSHA, WI
KROC News

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel 3000

Behind the Wheel with Harvey Briggs: 2022 Nissan Frontier

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new frontier. No, it’s not space or the Wild West; it’s Nissan’s updated mid-sized pickup. This week, Harvey Briggs goes behind the wheel of the vehicle. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Holcombe’s Brooke Lechleitner signs to play her college basketball Central Connecticut. Two Eau Claire Memorial hockey standouts get selected in the NA3HL draft. Plus, the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team picks up another win.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDIO-TV

Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to Minneapolis. The conference says the women’s tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024. The men’s tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events. Chicago will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Channel 3000

Trudy Ann Nichols

Trudy Nichols, age 73, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Trudy was born on September 15, 1948...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Frances E. “Fran” Yelk

Columbus – Frances E. “Fran” Yelk passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 – “At Home Again” in Columbus. Frances was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt Horeb, Perry Township, the daughter of Peter & Bernadine (Brings) Haag. She was united in marriage to Marvin Yelk on August 21, 1951, in East Bristol. Frances & Marvin farmed in Sun Prairie until 1960. They moved to DeForest when they purchased their own farm. In 1975 they built a new home off the farm and enjoyed going dancing and traveling throughout the United States visiting casinos. She loved playing cards, bowling, gambling, reading and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St Olaf Catholic Church and will be remembered for all the crafts she created for the “Fall Festival”.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Rodger A. Rymer

Rodger A. Rymer, 85, of Cuba City WI passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after complications from a fall at home. The family will be donating trees and playground equipment in Cuba City and a Celebration of Life for the family will follow this summer. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Eugene Thompson

Eugene ‘Ray’ Thompson, 75, of Richland Center died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg after a 6 month courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 9, 1946 in Richland Center the son of John and Luella (Newberry) Thompson. Gene worked at the Richland Center Foundry as a maintenance man retiring after 36 years. He was an avid bowler for many years, enjoyed traveling around, being in bowling tournaments all over Wisconsin. Gene enjoyed his Vegas trips, fishing, and visiting with friends and family.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin’s ‘Jewelry Thief’ ready for starting safety role

MADISON, Wis. — After 3 years of playing in limited or backup roles, the time is now for John Torchio. And the Badgers senior has been making his presence felt. Torchio is known around Camp Randall as ‘The Jewelry Thief’ for always having a knack to make plays.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Naf Naf to reopen on State Street this summer

After a lengthy closure, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is reopening on State Street this summer. According to a release, the location is part of a multi-unit franchise deal that is adding seven locations in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay with franchisee Danny Madanes and operating partner Dustin Gasper of Mama’s Restaurant Group.
MADISON, WI

