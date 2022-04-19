Ben Strickland to take over De Pere football

Columbus – Frances E. “Fran” Yelk passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 – “At Home Again” in Columbus. Frances was born on April 26, 1931, in Mt Horeb, Perry Township, the daughter of Peter & Bernadine (Brings) Haag. She was united in marriage to Marvin Yelk on August 21, 1951, in East Bristol. Frances & Marvin farmed in Sun Prairie until 1960. They moved to DeForest when they purchased their own farm. In 1975 they built a new home off the farm and enjoyed going dancing and traveling throughout the United States visiting casinos. She loved playing cards, bowling, gambling, reading and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St Olaf Catholic Church and will be remembered for all the crafts she created for the “Fall Festival”.
