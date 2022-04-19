ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Gov. Brown signs farmworker overtime pay bill

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill into law that phases out the state’s agricultural overtime pay exemption.

The Capital Press reports Brown wrote in a letter Friday to Senate President Peter Courtney and Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield that she views the bill as an important step to correct a historic wrong.

The new law establishes overtime pay requirements for agricultural workers in the state after 40 hours per week, with the requirements phased in over five years starting in 2023.

Most farmers will be eligible for one of three tiers of tax credits, depending on whether they employ 25 or fewer workers, 25 to 50 workers, or more than 50 workers.

