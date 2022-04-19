ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Tech: Merrell Adopts Verifyt Foot Scanner, JD.com Sends Delivery Bots to Shanghai

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago

While Salsify raised $200 million, Avery Dennison launched Embelex, a full-service ecosystem for on-product branding.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing Plans Hundreds More Stores

Theory turned in a notable performance, according to the Uniqlo owner's first-half financial report.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End Brings Size-Inclusive Swimwear to QVC Shows

The on-air debut featured women's swimwear live and across QVC's digital platforms on Friday reaching 200 million homes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

India Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?

India will be temporarily waiving duties on cotton imports in response to skyrocketing raw material prices.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Target Beta Tests Massive ThredUp-Powered Resale Platform

Target has reunited with ThredUp to launch a curated recommerce site that the latter's founder and CEO James Reinhart contends is "larger than every other branded resale shop out there…combined." Though CNBC reported Friday that Target launched its ThredUp-powered initiative in late March, it appears neither company has done much to promote the site, which is labeled as being in its "beta" phase. The webpage does not come up when searching "Target ThredUp" on Google, and neither company appears to have included any mention of their collaboration on their websites or in their email...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Takes $175M Hit on Out of Stocks

Mere weeks after coming under fire by activist investors and installing new members to their board, Bed Bath & Beyond's fourth-quarter earnings call gave insights into the company's ongoing troubles. In a Nutshell: CEO Mark Tritton called the company's near-term results disappointing, noting fourth-quarter comparable sales were down 12 percent. And the first quarter of 2022 hasn't fared much better, with CFO Gustavo Arnal revealing that comp sales are running negatively at approximately down 20 percent, quarter-to-date. Tritton blamed a continued lack of inventory due to supply chain challenges as a major impediment to the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Sourcing Journal

Crescent Bahuman Digitizes Denim Manufacturing with ‘Smart Factory 4.0’

Already aspiring to deliver "the greenest ecosystem that denim has ever seen," Crescent Bahuman Limited is taking other supply chain imperatives head on with the launch of its "Smart Factory 4.0" journey and implementing tracing technology from PaperTale. The digitization investments come as the denim manufacturer aims to fortify its ongoing sustainability and transparency initiatives with the support of more granular data. "We realized at the beginning of the pandemic that if we were to be successful in the mid- and long-term, we needed to digitize," said Zaki Saleemi, vice president of Crescent Bahuman. "The...
NFL
MarketRealist

Customers Rage as Smart Home Company Insteon Shuts Down Services Abruptly

Seems like smart-home technology company Insteon has become "Inste-off," cutting off services on April 15 without notice. So, what caused to Insteon—a company whose most recent blog post is titled "We're Keeping the Lights On"—to go dark so suddenly? Users reported on April 15, that the Insteon's services were down, despite its system status webpage still claiming on April 18 that all services were online. And many took their frustration to Twitter.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Cambodia, Sri Lanka Take Steps to Boost Competitiveness

Cambodia and Sri Lanka are receiving help to improve their garment sectors' competitiveness, resilience and sustainability.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Walmart CFO, Malouf Taps Two, Delta Apparel Names President

Walmart Inc. named John Rainey as EVP and CFO, and Delta Apparel appointed Matt Miller as president of the Delta Group.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Activist Speculation Sends Gap Shares Soaring

Speculation of activist involvement gave a boost to Gap shares on Wednesday, but the feasibility of any split-up remains questionable.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Nike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear Market

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Southern Indian state that will house the facility, said the investment will bring 20,000 jobs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Backbone PLM Unveils Shopify App, Tive Secures $54 Million in Funding

Adyen will offer Tap to Pay on iPhone for U.S. customers later this year, while CommerceHub debuted its Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Footwear, Apparel Costs Surge as Inflationary Pressures Batter Brands

Added strain on shoppers' pocketbooks could have worrying effects on the fashion sector, according to AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar.
APPAREL
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it's full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We've done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit's Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

