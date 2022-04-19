ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

State Patrol: Crash Involving Two DFL Politicians ‘Thoroughly And Objectively’ Investigated

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash last summer involving two DFL elected officials was “thoroughly and objectively” investigated, the top official with the Minnesota State Patrol said, following questions about a can of alcohol recovered at the scene.

State Auditor Julie Blaha and Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, the DFL leader in the chamber, were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained in a car accident on the way home from Farmfest in southwest Minnesota on Aug. 4 . Blaha’s Jeep, in which Frazen was a passenger, collided with a semitruck at intersection of Minnesota Highway 67 and Redwood County road 13.

Blaha was driving at the time and was later ticketed for failing to yield on the highway after having stopped, which contributed to the crash, State Patrol said. She took a breathalyzer showing no alcohol in her system, according to reports from responding troopers.

That information is part of a trove of newly-released case files Minnesota State Patrol released late last week, including body camera video, reports, emails, and photos from the scene, which were first reported by right-leaning news website Alpha News. Troopers in their reports detailed an open can of White Claw, which is a hard seltzer, and another open nonalcoholic beverage as evidence, prompting questions and criticism from some Minnesota Republicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rynf_0fE6SF4c00

Julie Blaha (left) and Melisa Lopez Franzen(credit: CBS)

State Patrol maintains it followed protocol: “This crash was thoroughly and objectively investigated by the State Patrol, including the driving conduct, commercial vehicle inspection, and the details surrounding the White Claw container,” said Col. Matt Langer, the head of Minnesota State Patrol.

State trooper Sabrina Skold described a can of White Claw as “cold to the touch” in her field report. Morgan Assistant Fire Chief Justin Blomeke, a first responder, told Trooper Matthew Gleisner in a follow-up phone call a that it was “cold,” “pretty full” and that he suspected it “had been opened when they were driving out of the parking lot,” according to audio of the conversation.

Blaha said she did not consume any alcohol while at Farmfest and Franzen said she had two White Claws while they were there, according to patrol reports. The state senator told law enforcement the White Claw was empty in her backpack, the report said. A spokesman for Franzen on Tuesday said it was the Cocktail de Fruits, the nonalcoholic beverage, that spilled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJqic_0fE6SF4c00

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

“Reading the full report, reviewing photos, recordings, and dash cam videos, makes it clear law enforcement did their job with professionalism and came to the commonsense conclusion that alcohol played no role in the accident,” Blaha said . “I take safety seriously, and the facts support that.”

In an email to WCCO Tuesday afternoon, Redwood County Attorney Jenna Peterson said neither she nor anyone in her office provided any guidance on the citation, specific charges or who should or should not be charged as a result of accident. She said she was initially asked to review the case but then State Patrol said it would issue the citation on its own.

Langer, in a statement through his spokesman, said earlier Tuesday the file was submitted for review by the local prosecutor and the result of that review was a citation issued to the driver for “the driving error that caused the crash.” WCCO sought clarity from State Patrol on charging decisions but has not heard back yet.

In one email included in the case files, Lt. Matthew Sorenson wrote Trooper Gleisner and another trooper, Daniel Walker, on the evening of Aug. 4 and instructed them to not include recommended charges in their reports and instead “only put in the facts, statements and evidence you have.”

“We will compile all the reports and submit a packet to the county attorney for them to review and go off of their recommendation on charges,” Sorenson wrote.

Republican State Sen. Karin Housley questioned the investigation, saying in a statement that the details in the new case files “leave more questions than answers.”

“The public deserves better from their leaders and we have many questions left unaddressed from August that are only now coming to light,” she said. “I think we all deserve to hear directly from Leader Lopez Franzen, Auditor Blaha, and Chairman Martin about what happened.”

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin arrived at the scene and in a conversation captured on a body-camera told one of the troopers that Blaha and Franzen are elected officials.

Franzen in a statement said there was “absolutely no drinking and driving on August 4” and that alcohol did not factor in the accident.

“I am extremely grateful to the first responders who arrived so quickly that day, and for the thorough investigation that brought this matter to a close,” she said.

Minnesota law bars drinking and possession of an open container of alcohol while a vehicle is on a highway.

Comments / 5

Bonnie Ball
1d ago

drinking and driving with open container equals two people who should be fired. don't matter if they are DFL workers or not. they both represent government and neither are above the law just because they are DFLers. fire them both.. if people in that line of work are going to drink then drink at home otherwise just don't do it.

Reply
3
Freedom Jaeger
1d ago

Democrats like to tell law enforcement they are state politicians. I find it interesting as when I am pulled over, I don’t tell them my what I do for work ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
Related
CBS DFW

Feds Investigating Helicopter Crash In Rowlett That Killed 2 Aboard

UPDATE: On Wednesday, March 30, the Dallas County Medical Examiner formally identified one of the Rowlett crash victims as 42-year-old Tyson Wallis of Pilot Point. He was a veterinarian specializing in equine cases. ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FAA and NTSB are investigating the helicopter crash that killed the pilot and another person aboard in Rowlett on Mar. 25. (credit: Jack Fink/CBSDFW.com) Cell phone and surveillance camera video shows the chopper spiraled to the ground and burst into flames around 11:30am Friday in a small empty lot along the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, a popular commercial area lined with Walmart, Home Depot and a...
ROWLETT, TX
WLUC

Deputies investigate two vehicle crash in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Tuesday, March 22 at 2:40 p.m. south of Pontiac Road in Franklin Township. A 21-year-old female was driving a 2015 GMC truck southbound on US-41 from Hancock when she lost control of...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Semi Overturns, Scatters Large Boulders On I-94 In NW Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling large boulders overturned on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the incident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Hansel Lake Rest Area in Ottertail County. Grawbow says the overturned semi scattered large boulders on the road, and motorists may see some temporary lane closures. There were no injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WHAS11

Man dies after crash on SR 135; Indiana State Police investigating

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died after a crash in southern Indiana Friday morning. ISP Trooper Sgt. Carey Huls said Evansville Police were looking for a person of interest in a double homicide from Thursday night. The police department provided information on the suspect, including the car he may be driving, to Indiana State Police.
CORYDON, IN
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karin Housley
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfl#Wcco#State Auditor#Farmfest#Jeep#Alpha News#White Claw#Republicans
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy