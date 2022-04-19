ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kids & Guns: With Ownership At Historic High, Safety Education Crucial For Children

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gun ownership in Minnesota is at a historic high. With more guns in households, advocates say there’s a greater need for educating kids about gun safety.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the country for highest gun sales per capita. Rob Doar, senior vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, says more than 106,000 new permits were issued in Minnesota last year — a new record up from 2020’s record of more than 96,000.

“Last year was the largest year for permits to carry, and industry data shows there’s are more first-time gun owners, particularly in metro areas and suburban areas,” Doar said.

He and other gun safety advocates are concerned that kids are dying because of a lack of precautions taken by adult gun owners.

“If your plan for keeping them safe is hiding your gun, they’re gonna find it,” Doar said. They find their Easter presents, they find their Christmas presents. Kids will find it.”

Doar says removing the mystery about guns is important.

“Make sure they understand that they’re not toys, they’re not things to be played with,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f36h9_0fE6SAez00

(credit: CBS)

He says teaching kids this simple rule goes a long way: If you see a gun, stop, don’t touch, leave the area and tell an adult.

That didn’t happen when a gun was found by a 10-year-old boy and a teenager inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment. Amare Mayberry-Campbell died from a gunshot .

“Every gun shop and every sheriff’s department, every police department has locks available. They are given to them from Project ChildSafe,” Doar said.

Doar says the vast majority of guns come with a lock when you purchase it.

“Separate the components of the firearm,” he said.

You can also remove the bolt from a rifle or the slide or from a pistol and separate them. Keeping guns and ammunition separate is another layer of protection when to comes to kids and guns.

Minnesota law makes it a gross misdemeanor to negligently store or leave a loaded gun where a child can get access.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers a hunter safety course for kids 10 and up, where they learn what a firearm is and what it can do.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Increased Interest In MN Medical Cannabis Program With Sale Of Flower Legal, State Program Director Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s increased interest in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program now that patients are legally allowed to purchase dried cannabis flower for smoking, the director of the state program said. The state is seeing 120 applications per day so far in the month of April, which is double the amount of daily applications before the new law passed last year with bipartisan support allowing dried flower in the program took effect March 1, according to data provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. “I think that we knew all along there was going to be some kind of pent-up demand there,” said Chris Tholkes, director...
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where People Bought the Most Guns This Year

Several theories explain the fast pace of gun sales over the past 24 months. Among them is the violence in American cities during protests, which occurred over a year ago. Another is that the pandemic has, perhaps irrationally, increased concerns about protecting one’s property. 2021 gun sales numbers show that some of these trends may […]
POLITICS
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Gun Shop#Wcco
The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
Phys.org

An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America

Gun sales have risen in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 28, 2022, SciLine interviewed Garen Wintemute—an emergency medicine physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center and director of the California Firearm Violence Research Center—about what's driving this change and what gun usage and culture looks like in America two years into the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Georgia Sun

The Freedom to Farm Act is now the law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Austin

Parents decry Missouri bill proposing outlawing youth gender affirmation treatment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KRCG) – Parents, lawyers, religious leaders and transgender children testified against a Missouri Senate bill on Tuesday, which proposes criminalizing gender affirmation treatment for children. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) "Today, we're arguing a bill that would make my loving, caring, and respectful...
POLITICS
thetrace.org

A Grim Gun Violence Protest on Capitol Hill

NEW from THE TRACE: The return of the machine gun. For decades, fully automatic weapons were expensive and rarely used in crimes. Auto sears, which can cost less than $20 online, have changed that. From 2017 to 2021, the number of federal prosecutions involving the conversion devices jumped from 10 to 83, according to our exclusive analysis of court filings. Our investigation with VICE News found over 260 cases filed in the last five years, including robberies, assaults, and murders, with over 1,000 auto sears recovered, data not previously compiled by the government. “They’re one of the scariest things we’ve dealt with since I became an agent,” one ATF veteran told Alain Stephens, The Trace’s West Coast Correspondent. You can read more of his investigation here.
PROTESTS
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy