Cranford, NJ

Cranford over Livingston - Girls lacrosse recap

By Casey Roland
 1 day ago
Sofia Lijo scored four goals to lead Cranford to a victory at home over Livingston, 15-11. Shea Matheson finished with three goals while Lexi Kruk scored twice and...

