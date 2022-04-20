ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count...

Mac Miller Unseen Footage Resurfaces After 'Macadelic' 10th Year Vinyl Drops

To commemorate the ten years since the release of Mac Miller's mixtape "Macadelic," the late rapper's estate dropped a limited-edition vinyl and never-before-seen footages that will surely delight fans. Mac Miller Death and Memorial Tributes. Shrouded by controversy, Mac Miller's death has brought up various sentiments from fans and the...
Windsor Man Convicted On Drug, Weapons Charges Sentenced To Over 8 Years In Prison

WINDSOR (BCN) – A Windsor man was sentenced to 8 years, 4 months in state prison on Monday for assault with a firearm, sales of Xanax and cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, all felonies, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced. Hector Barragan, 22, was on probation for selling Xanax in January of 2020 when Petaluma officers made contact with his vehicle and conducted a probation search. During the search, officers found 180 Xanax pills, cocaine, suspected LSD and fentanyl, along with multiple cell phones and over $1,000 in cash. Officers also found a “ghost gun” —...
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Blindsided, Shocked When Cops Arrested Him

A$AP Rocky was totally blindsided by cops when they showed up at a private, LAX terminal and put him in handcuffs ... all while a pregnant and equally shocked Rihanna looked on. Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops chose not to give Rocky or his team a heads up....
DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
Mac Miller’s Supplier of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Sentenced to Almost 11 Years in Prison

The Arizona drug dealer who supplied rapper Mac Miller with a lethal dose of counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. In a federal court on Monday, Ryan Michael Reavis said he was the middle man who was unaware that the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided for another dealer – one of two others that were charged — was laced with fentanyl.
