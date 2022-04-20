Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

The Arizona drug dealer who supplied rapper Mac Miller with a lethal dose of counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. In a federal court on Monday, Ryan Michael Reavis said he was the middle man who was unaware that the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided for another dealer – one of two others that were charged — was laced with fentanyl.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO