ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Coach Who Knew Teenagers At Party Said They’re Traumatized

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yr1A7_0fE6RCOE00

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coach and mentor of several people at the party on the North Side spoke out and shared a message of concern after the mass shooting killed two teens and injured nine others.

Jamal Woodson said as soon as he heard the news of the shooting he immediately called a list of his former players who he thought may have been at the party.

Three players were and he said thankfully, they all made it out safely but described a harrowing scene.

“It sounded like a war going on,” Woodson said.

Woodson described the moment his former players said bullets went flying at the Airbnb party that killed two teenagers and wounded nine more. They said it was the most terrifying moment of their lives. One minute everyone was having fun and the next someone pulled out a gun and chaos erupted.

“One of my players said all she did was take ground, take cover, cover her head and hope she doesn’t die,” Woodson said.

They said it was supposed to be a night to remember: a huge spring break party that only cost $5 to get in. Sadly, Woodson said, it will be a night to remember for all the wrong reasons.

“They just ran out and they happened to get out and they were with someone else and said the whole time, ‘I hope they live, I hope they live, I hope they don’t die,’” Woodson said.

Woodson encouraged his former players to speak out about what they saw but said they fear retaliation.

“’Come on coach, you know we can’t do that. You know what happens to us if we do that,’” Woodson said.

Woodson said these kids went to the party to just have a good time — nothing more, nothing less. All it takes is someone with a gun to get upset and it changes the trajectory of your life. And that’s why he said so many of our youth carry guns, for protection.

“’I don’t want to use this, but what do I do? What do I do if I’m walking down the street and someone is shooting at me? Do I just run because I don’t want to go to jail? I’d rather go to jail for 5 years than be dead forever,'” he said.

Police said the kids at the party can come forward and their identities will be protected.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny. Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them. Police are thankful for the cooperation from the community coming forward with information that will help solve these crimes. If you have any videos or photographs you believe might assist with the investigation, please up upload them here: https://t.co/xe3SEZ3oia https://t.co/lqBzDrUPDI — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 17, 2022 WHAT HAPPENED? Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Guns#Kdka Tv#The Airbnb Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

48 Hours Later: Investigation Intensifies Following Mass Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 9

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two days after a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side, Pittsburgh Police are intensifying their investigation. Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted inside and outside of a residence in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood — which was rented out via Airbnb. Police now say nine other people were shot, not eight like previously thought. The ninth was taken to the hospital by private means in stable condition, police said. On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joined KDKA’s Your Day Pittsburgh to discuss the most recent developments in the investigation. Schubert spoke about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Semi-Pro Football Player Devon Malik Harris and CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins shot and killed in Virginia

Devon Malik Harris played for the Virginia Beach Rhinos for five years. He was a great player on the field and a class act off the field. The 25-year-old was shot and killed on Granby Street this past weekend. He was not the only person shot and killed in that incident. Virginian Pilot reporter and CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was also shot and killed.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Calling On Witnesses To Come Forward With Information Regarding Party Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say two teenagers have died and eight other people were shot early on Sunday morning in this Easter tragedy. Up and down the street, people say they’re numb and still trying to figure out what could have happened to make someone do this. RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’ ‘There Were Bullets Everywhere’: East Allegheny Neighbors Describe Mass Shooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy