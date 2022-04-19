Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Coach Who Knew Teenagers At Party Said They’re Traumatized

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coach and mentor of several people at the party on the North Side spoke out and shared a message of concern after the mass shooting killed two teens and injured nine others.

Jamal Woodson said as soon as he heard the news of the shooting he immediately called a list of his former players who he thought may have been at the party.

Three players were and he said thankfully, they all made it out safely but described a harrowing scene.

“It sounded like a war going on,” Woodson said.

Woodson described the moment his former players said bullets went flying at the Airbnb party that killed two teenagers and wounded nine more. They said it was the most terrifying moment of their lives. One minute everyone was having fun and the next someone pulled out a gun and chaos erupted.

“One of my players said all she did was take ground, take cover, cover her head and hope she doesn’t die,” Woodson said.

They said it was supposed to be a night to remember: a huge spring break party that only cost $5 to get in. Sadly, Woodson said, it will be a night to remember for all the wrong reasons.

“They just ran out and they happened to get out and they were with someone else and said the whole time, ‘I hope they live, I hope they live, I hope they don’t die,’” Woodson said.

Woodson encouraged his former players to speak out about what they saw but said they fear retaliation.

“’Come on coach, you know we can’t do that. You know what happens to us if we do that,’” Woodson said.

Woodson said these kids went to the party to just have a good time — nothing more, nothing less. All it takes is someone with a gun to get upset and it changes the trajectory of your life. And that’s why he said so many of our youth carry guns, for protection.

“’I don’t want to use this, but what do I do? What do I do if I’m walking down the street and someone is shooting at me? Do I just run because I don’t want to go to jail? I’d rather go to jail for 5 years than be dead forever,'” he said.

Police said the kids at the party can come forward and their identities will be protected.