Shirley Lee Gilbert Burton, a community icon in south Kenner for decades and the first Black person elected to the City Council, died April 12. Burton, a New Orleans native who made her home in Kenner, worked with her husband, Arthur Burton, in the pharmacy the couple opened on Webster Street in south Kenner, a store that became a gathering place for people from across the community. In addition to the pharmacy, Burton taught school for more than four decades, leaving her mark on countless children both inside and outside the classroom.

KENNER, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO