Adopt-A-Beach Clean-ups held along Lake Erie in Cleveland this weekend

There's nothing better than taking a bike ride outside on a nice day. Now you can do it for free with your friends and family along the Erie Canal. Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) has partnered with the New York State Canal Corporation to create the "Empire State Trail Town" program. PTNY will provide technical assistance to towns to better promote and invite people to the Erie Canal. The goal is to provide a bike stop at every town along the canal, but for now it will start as a pilot program.

UTICA, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO