Adopt-A-Beach Clean-ups held along Lake Erie in Cleveland this weekend

Lake Erie is known for it's world-class walleye fishing opportunities and that reputation is expected to continue in 2022, according to a season outlook from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
CLEVELAND, OH — What’s underneath Lake Erie?. The answer isn’t a total mystery to Great Lakes mariners, but parts of lakebed off Ohio and Pennsylvania haven’t been surveyed since the 1940s and nautical charts that commercial ships rely on are long overdue for an update. Because...
The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday. Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers. The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come. “They were […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The free, three-day festival that takes place in downtown Erie is returning this summer after two years. CelebrateErie will be back August 19-21, 2022. The announcement was made during the Mayor’s weekly news conference Thursday, March 24. Watch the live announcement below. The three-day festival will feature national headliners, the chalk walk, local […]
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce stopped by the Man In The Sea museum in Panama City Beach to learn how they are celebrating the museum's 40th anniversary. Representitives from Ash & Stone Boutique in Panama City came by the NewsChannel 7 studio for these week's Wear It Wednesday!
At his inaugural State of the City Address last week, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb alluded, in response to an audience question, to the formation of a dedicated commission on Black women and girls. This commission, Bibb said, would seek to explore and remedy the plight of Black women in Cleveland.
There's nothing better than taking a bike ride outside on a nice day. Now you can do it for free with your friends and family along the Erie Canal. Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) has partnered with the New York State Canal Corporation to create the "Empire State Trail Town" program. PTNY will provide technical assistance to towns to better promote and invite people to the Erie Canal. The goal is to provide a bike stop at every town along the canal, but for now it will start as a pilot program.
Saturday, the Buckeye Robotics Regionals were held at the Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center where High schools from all over the nation competed to make it to the world championship in Houston.
A spending plan to use the Clean Truck Fund program to provide incentives for zero-emission trucks and infrastructure was approved by the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions Thursday ahead of the program’s introduction April 1. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are the two...
The 2022 Toledo Litter League season is under way, officials announced. Toledo Litter League is a competitive, baseball-themed, community-wide, summer-long litter cleanup and beautification initiative. It is aimed at “striking out” litter in Toledo and Lucas County, the city said in an announcement.
The name Kalamazoo is probably one of the most unique and original city names in the entire United States. Although there are a few other towns named "Kalamazoo" across the nation, the one in Michigan is the most well-known thanks to several references in music and pop culture over the years.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tax Day is here and piles of paperwork are plentiful, both for taxpayers who procrastinated and city tax administrators who have thousands of refund requests to process. While Monday’s deadline applies to federal, state and local taxes, municipalities will see big changes to local tax liabilities...
Do you love eating good food? Do you love eating a lot of good food? Then you should check out the following local businesses, which all offer delicious buffets. Located in Parma, this buffet offers classic Chinese dishes such as lo mein, General Tso's chicken, and fried rice. They also, of course, have a great selection of fresh sushi and seafood (I can eat plates full of their mussels, and I have!). For a few dollars more, you can add all-you-can-eat hotpot. Have room for dessert? Check out the ice cream and crepe station.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Campus Pollyeyes, the makers of Bowling Green's beloved stuffed breadsticks, announced plans to open a restaurant in Cleveland. This location, which would be the fourth franchise breadstick-slinging shop and called Campus Polleyes Express, will be nestled on Mayfield Road in Little Italy near Case Western Reserve University.
A local photographer, Mark Madere, owner of SpectraLight Photography, has taken the last known interior photos of the soon to be demolished power plant. “I have created a web page with 360-degree photos I took of the now closed GenOn power plant in Avon Lake. These are the only 360-degree photos ever taken of the plant in its 91-year lifespan and the last interior photos taken before it closed,” Madere said.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wine N Bloom Trail will highlight Northeast Ohio wineries for flowers and vino on successive weekends in May. The spring celebration offers a chance for visitors to stop in at family-owned wineries to sip wine, have a few bites and collect blooms for their gardens.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A bill under consideration in the Ohio House that would increase city contributions to police and fire pensions would cost the city of Cleveland roughly $11 million more per year, according to Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Abonomah. Abonamah flagged that potential price tag as a substantial...
Comments / 0