Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina now ranks worst in the country for evictions, foreclosures, Census survey finds

By Hallie Brown
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina now ranks worst in the country for “likelihood of eviction or foreclosure” according to a new Census survey.

The Census Household Pulse Survey indicates 56.4% of the state’s population, with a margin of error of 19.3%, is in danger of being evicted or foreclosed on within the next two months.

DEEP DIVE: South Carolina eviction laws creating power imbalance between renters, landlords

This exact problem can be seen right here in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Housing Authority leaders said the need for housing assistance in this area may have increased over the last couple of months, but for the most part, it remains steady.

Myrtle Beach Housing Authority Operations Director Carol McCall said people just need help right now. She’s said even if people get vouchers, there aren’t any places in Horry County for them to move into.

McCall said there are a number of reasons people need assistance right now. More people are moving to Horry County with higher incomes and can afford the rent increase, but the people who already live here may not be able to.

McCall also said the tearing down of hotels in the city is causing a strain on housing.

“You’ve got some that the city is taking over, that they are tearing down, and I’m not saying that it’s a bad thing. The problem is it’s limited the housing. And most of what’s being built in our side of Horry County is not affordable to your average working person,” McCall said.

Growth Tracker: Our news updates and analysis on the fastest growing area in the U.S.

Another reason McCall said people need assistance right now is that some hotels are switching from monthly rates to daily rates for the summer and some have decided not to have permanent tenants at all.

Leaders at New Directions said they have had a lot of calls over the last month. New Directions CEO Kathy Jenkins said just this past weekend they received six calls from people looking to get into their family shelter because they are either on the verge of being evicted or their leases won’t be renewed, and as of Wednesday afternoon, their family shelter will be at full capacity.

“Now we’re seeing high inflation and we’re seeing evictions just go through the roof, so we are as prepared as we can be to help people who do in fact get evicted and we’re happy to help anyone who calls us and at least get them directed to the right place and the right people,” Jenkins said.

Although the New Directions family shelter is full, there are spots open at their men’s and women’s shelters.

Myrtle Beach Housing Authority leaders said they receive about 12 calls daily from people looking for housing assistance.

Nunya Bizzness
22h ago

We had rental properties back in the early 2000s. It was impossible to get folks evicted for failure to pay. And then when we finally got them out, they had destroyed the place. Holes through the wall that looks like an entire body had been pushed through. Unplug the frig (if they didn’t steel it) and leave it full of food. The smell never comes out so it’s ruined. Plug up the drains and leave water running. So much damage. We quickly got out of the rental house business. Btw, these were homes that my family and I lived in for a few years. So they were nice homes. I’d never be a landlord again.

Richard Hoffman
1d ago

Immigrants build the housing but most live in trailer homes. The builders benefit from all the cheap labor. The cost of rent keeps increasing, people will keep getting evicted because either they lose a job, will not work or cannot find a job that pays enough. Welcome to America!!!

Harry Cowan
21h ago

Perhaps South Carolina is the only state bold enough to put people out when they don’t pay their rent. They should be evicted. Life is not a free ride like so many people think it is. It is not rocket science people, pay your bills and you won’t have to worry about being put out. It’s not fair to people who own rental property when you don’t pay what you agreed to. They still have upkeep and taxes on the property. I am glad I live in the great state of South Carolina! I wouldn’t live anywhere else!

