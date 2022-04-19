Around the Valley: Saucon Valley grad Jaime Wohlbach carves niche as a top college softball coach

Jenn Shellhammer Getz, the pitching coach for Northampton High School, and ESU coach Jaime Wohlbach went to Taiwan in November 2018 to work with the Chinese Taipei national team, and other professional and community coaches, trying to coach the coaches on how to teach the basics of softball. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/The Morning Call/TNS

Jaime Wohlbach has been around the country and world teaching and promoting the game of softball.

She has been an assistant coach for Peru’s national team at the Women’s Softball World Championships and also led the USA Northeast Region team at the U12 All-American Games in 2017 and 2018.

She has participated in camps and clinics in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Czech Republic, Belgium, and Australia. She has also participated in tours in the Czech Republic, Great Britain, and Italy, and played professionally in New Zealand in 2004 and 2005.

She also played for Great Britain National Team in Athens, Greece, as a test run for the 2004 Olympics, coached an 18U USA All-Star team in Australia following the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and played professionally in the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Switzerland, and coached a youth all-star team in Italy.

She also played in this country’s professional leagues, the Women’s Professional Softball League and the National Pro Fastpitch League.

When it comes to her travels and softball resume, Wohlbach can check off the “been there, done that” box on a lot of softball destinations.

But despite seeing the world through the sport, her biggest impact may be close to home.

The Saucon Valley High School and Kutztown University grad has built East Stroudsburg University into one of the top programs in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and all of NCAA Division II.

Through Monday, the Warriors were 29-5 and already tied the program’s record set in 2005 for wins in a season.

Last week, they were ranked in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25 for the first time this season and the second time in program history.

The first time came last year when ESU was the runner-up in the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Championships.

It’s clearly a program on the rise and after successful stints at Iona from 2008-2010 and Delaware from 2011-15, Wohlbach has carved a niche in her seventh season at ESU.

She recently celebrated her 300th career win and has a team that will likely tack on many more victories this spring.

“Last year we went on a run and broke all sorts of records and we’re continuing that momentum this year,” Wohlbach said. “We had a good core coming back from last year and we have some key freshman and some transfers contributing. This year, we’ve got more pitching depth and we’re happy about that.”

The pitching staff includes two Lehigh Valley products.

One is freshman Katie Zaun, a freshman from Parkland, who was The Morning Call’s pitcher of the year last season. Zaun has adapted well to the college game, posting a 9-4 record with a 1.38 ERA, eight complete games, three shutouts, a save and 118 strikeouts in 86⅓ innings.

“She’s just having an amazing year,” Wohlbach said. “It’s great when you can bring in a freshman and they can produce immediately and do as well as she has done. She’s easy to coach. She has a great work-ethic and just understands the game and what she needs to throw in certain counts and certain situations. She moves the ball around. She goes out there and does her job. She takes great ownership out there.”

Liberty graduate Paige Zigmund, a sophomore, has also been exceptional with a 9-0 record, 2.71 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 62 innings in her first season at ESU after transferring from Lock Haven.

“She’s getting a lot of innings, a lot of wins, and is another hard worker who knows what she needs to do,” Wohlbach said. “She has been a great addition to her team and is one of the reasons we’ve been so successful.”

Wohlbach’s success at ESU is not an accident. She is a great teacher of the game and an excellent ambassador for her sport.

She rebuilt each of the programs she took over and left them in better shape than when she arrived.

“I love the game,” she said. “I am passionate about it. I think my strength is my work-ethic and it shines through in the recruiting of some great student-athletes. It’s a matter of getting the right pieces and every year, putting those pieces together. It takes time to build a program and it has been six years here, but I’m super happy. I’m close to home and I get to see my family and coach in an amazing conference.”

That conference includes her alma mater, Kutztown, and her former coach (Judy Lawes), who entered her 35th season in charge of the Golden Bears with 1,025 career wins.

“I get to go against her which is kind of interesting and a great challenge,” Wohlbach said. “I received a lot of tough love from her as a player and she made me a better player and shaped me as a coach. She’s like my best friend now, except when we go against each other. Judy hates to lose and so do I.”

Wohlbach said she wants her program to keep getting better.

“As a coach, you’re never satisfied,” she said. “Even if you’re winning one game, you’re always looking ahead to the next one and how you can be better. The athletes we get are here for, hopefully, four years and in that time you want to bring the best out of them. It’s a great experience when you can win games and also help your athletes become better players and better people.”

Heavy lifting

Whitehall High graduate Mike Kuhns, 36, was invited to compete in two events at the “Arnold Sports Festival” in Columbus, Ohio, in March and did exceptionally well in both.

Lifting at the USA Powerlifting Pro “Raw” powerlifting meet, he placed 6th overall among 24 of the best powerlifters in the nation. He won the 132-pound class with a 518-pound squat, a 275-pound bench press, and a 407-pound deadlift. A try at a world-record squat for his weight class with 552 pounds was completed but not passed due to insufficient depth.

He also competed in the Double Bodyweight Squat Challenge where he won first place and the $700 top prize by doing 33 repetitions with 270 pounds.

In memoriam

John Genevese never scored a touchdown or hit a 3-pointer for Parkland High School, but he was an important fixture at Trojans athletic events for many years. He died last month at age 80.

Genevese’s friendly demeanor and smiling face as a security guard through Graham Security Police Inc., was a welcome sight for those entering a game at either the gym or the Parkland football stadium and he and Sylvia, his wife of 61 years who also worked in security, were a great one-two punch in welcoming people, particularly media members, to the school.

Coaches set

Liberty coach Shawn Daignault and Dieruff mentor Dave Lutte have been announced as the head coaches for the 51st annual Lehigh Valley All-Star Football Classic set for 7:30 p.m. June 16 at Nazareth’s Andy Leh Stadium. Daignault will coach the Gold team, which encompasses players from Northampton County, Phillipsburg, and Palisades, and Lutte will lead the Red team, which features talent from Lehigh, Carbon, and Monroe counties.

