Clifton, CO

Infrastructure improvements coming to Clifton

By Jocelyn Stafford
 1 day ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Construction will soon begin on a series of infrastructure improvement projects on US Highway 6 (F Road) from Helena Street to just east of Clifton Elementary School.

If you would like to meet the project team, there is an in-person public open house happening tomorrow at the Clifton Community Center (126 2nd Street, Clifton, CO) on Wednesday, April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is an opportunity to learn more about upcoming construction in our community.

EXPECT DELAYS: Resurfacing project begins on US 6

Construction will begin with Xcel Energy installing a new gas line on the south side of US Highway 6. During this coming Fall, the existing overhead electric, television, and telephone lines will be removed and replacement lines will be put underground. The project team believes this replacement will benefit the Clifton community and improve utility reliability and safety. For more information on the project you can CDOT’s website .

