Video released from shooting on Beale St. that left a man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video from Beale St. on the night a man was shot and killed has been released by Memphis Police.

The video from April 10 shows three men walking down Beale St. around 2 a.m. Police said these three men are wanted for the death that occurred on Beale St. that night.

BEALE ST SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police said these three men are suspects in a shooting on Beale St. that left a man dead on April 10, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

Around that same time, Memphis Police officers said they heard shots ring out as police were working on Beale St. between Rufus Thomas Blvd. and South 4th St.

Memphis Police said officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those people died at the scene. The other two were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The mother of the man killed in the shooting identified him to FOX13 as 26-year-old Tacquan Smith.

Tacquan Smith Tacquan Smith, 26, was shot and killed on Beale St., according to his mother. (WHBQ)

The day of the shooting, police said the gunfire took place in front of The Green Room.

In their original report, MPD said that two groups of men were shooting at each other. A man from one group shot two men in the other group, while a man in the other group returned fire and hit a man in the first group, Memphis Police said.

Beale St. Shooting Beale Street was struck with violence overnight after bullets rang out. (WHBQ)

MPD said that three officers got caught in the crossfire during the shootout and returned fire at one of the shooters.

The man police shot at took off running but was soon captured in an alley, taken into custody and taken to Regional One, police said. According to Memphis Police, it was undetermined if that man was shot by police or by the other group in the shootout.

Over a week later, on April 19, Memphis Police told FOX13 that no charges have been filed in this case and that no arrests have been made.

Memphis Police urge anyone who recognizes the men in the video, or anyone who has any information about this homicide, to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

