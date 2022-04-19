ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Video released from shooting on Beale St. that left a man dead

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video from Beale St. on the night a man was shot and killed has been released by Memphis Police.

The video from April 10 shows three men walking down Beale St. around 2 a.m. Police said these three men are wanted for the death that occurred on Beale St. that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y47k4_0fE6QHuU00
BEALE ST SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police said these three men are suspects in a shooting on Beale St. that left a man dead on April 10, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

Around that same time, Memphis Police officers said they heard shots ring out as police were working on Beale St. between Rufus Thomas Blvd. and South 4th St.

Memphis Police said officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those people died at the scene. The other two were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The mother of the man killed in the shooting identified him to FOX13 as 26-year-old Tacquan Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bhZp_0fE6QHuU00
Tacquan Smith Tacquan Smith, 26, was shot and killed on Beale St., according to his mother. (WHBQ)

The day of the shooting, police said the gunfire took place in front of The Green Room.

In their original report, MPD said that two groups of men were shooting at each other. A man from one group shot two men in the other group, while a man in the other group returned fire and hit a man in the first group, Memphis Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FP5Ll_0fE6QHuU00
Beale St. Shooting Beale Street was struck with violence overnight after bullets rang out. (WHBQ)

MPD said that three officers got caught in the crossfire during the shootout and returned fire at one of the shooters.

The man police shot at took off running but was soon captured in an alley, taken into custody and taken to Regional One, police said. According to Memphis Police, it was undetermined if that man was shot by police or by the other group in the shootout.

Over a week later, on April 19, Memphis Police told FOX13 that no charges have been filed in this case and that no arrests have been made.

Memphis Police urge anyone who recognizes the men in the video, or anyone who has any information about this homicide, to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Comments / 2

Pia Hill
1d ago

....And Memphis calls Chicago dangerous....That's why I came back to Chicago to deal with the crime I've grown up with. It's all so very, very sad😫

Reply
2
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Photos, video of suspects released in 13-year-old’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

DA: Amputee was abducted, killed, left in field

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 46

Man shot and killed outside Monaco Lounge

Man found shot to death inside trailer home in southeast Atlanta. Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Jonesboro Road after a man was found shot to death inside a trailer home. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monica Pearson sits down with Country music sensation Jimmie Allen. Armed gunman on Greyhound...
ATLANTA, GA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Memphis, TN
