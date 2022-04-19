Antioch Police Ask Public To Help Locate Homicide Suspect

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – The Antioch Police requested the public Tuesday to help identify and locate a suspect in a seemingly-random fatal shooting back in February.

The department posted on its Facebook page about the shooting Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 8, around 7 p.m. According to investigators, an unknown suspect in a silver Dodge Charger shot at a Honda sedan in the intersection of Canada Valley Drive and Pinnacle View Drive. The victim was a 76-year-old woman sitting in the Honda’s passenger seat who later died at the hospital.

“This unprovoked attack shocked our community and we are asking for public assistance in helping to identify the suspect or vehicle involved in this senseless act,” the police department said in a statement.

Those with information on the shooting can contact Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890 or wwhitaker@antiochca.gov. You can also send an anonymous text tip to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword ANTIOCH.