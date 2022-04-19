ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro To Defend Against $10M Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Steven Taylor Police Killing

CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The City of San Leandro said Tuesday it would defend itself against a lawsuit filed by the estate of Steven Taylor, killed by a San Leandro police officer inside a Walmart in 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on April 15 and seeks $10 million in damages from the city for the death of Taylor who was shot by Officer Jason Fletcher at the Hesperian Blvd. Walmart on April 18, 2020.

Taylor had been allegedly trying to take an aluminum bat and a tent from the store and security called 911 to report it. Fletcher shot Taylor after less than 40

San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher kneels over Steven Taylor (R) after shooting him inside a Walmart in 2020. (San Leandron PD/Family photo)

seconds after arriving even as backup officers were also arriving at the scene.

Fletcher was charged with voluntary manslaughter and he pleaded not guilty last July. In October, a judge denied his lawyer’s motion to dismiss the case.

In a press statement, the city said the shooting has led to “significant changes” in the department’s use-of-force policies and spurred productive discussion throughout the community about racial justice and social equity.

“The death of Steven Taylor was a tragedy that has profoundly affected our Department and those we serve,” said a statement from Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, who took over the department following the shooting.  “I am committed to continuing the many changes we’ve already put in place to save the lives of those who need our help the most.”

In both the criminal and civil cases, the city said it must be a responsible steward of public funds, which includes defending itself against actions that it believes to be excessive or unwarranted.

“I continue to hear from residents about the great loss they feel in Mr. Taylor’s death, and the City Council has made it our priority to improve our policing practices, eliminate systemic racism, and promote social justice for everyone who lives in this community,” said Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter in a statement.  “We will defend against this lawsuit, but we have learned from this tragic death and will never forget Steven Taylor and his lasting impact on San Leandro.”

Fletcher is out of custody on $200,000 bail.

The case is the first time Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley has filed criminal charges against a police officer in a fatal shooting.

Complex

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday morning by a Black police officer claims his white superiors expressed a desire to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in a group text chain. As reported by NBC News, Officer Mark Miles in Montgomery County, Maryland also accused his former supervisor Sgt. Stephanie Harvey, who is named as a defendant in the suit, of making racist comments toward him after he was transferred to Harvey’s “Shift 5” division in spring 2020, claiming she often referred to him as “colored” in front of his colleagues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS San Francisco

Judge: 5 Oakland Police Officers Involved In Death Of Joshua Pawlik Were Wrongly Fired

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — An Alameda County judge ruled Friday that five Oakland police officers were improperly fired by the city in 2020 and should be given their jobs back. They were involved with the shooting death of Joshua Pawlik. Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch said in his ruling issued that Oakland city employees “improperly manipulated” an outside investigator’s report that initially concluded the officers were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs. The officers fatally shot Joshua Pawlik, 31, in North Oakland on March 11, 2018. Pawlik was armed and asleep in a small space between two homes. Officers rustled...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Intensify Search For Kevin Nishita Murder Suspect Laron Gilbert

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives took to social media Sunday to renew their plea for the public’s help in locating Laron Gilbert, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of security guard Kevin Nishita, who was killed last November while protecting a news crew in Oakland. Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, was charged last week along with 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell and 24-year-old Hershel Hale. All three have previous felony criminal records. Shadihia Mitchell “We need the public’s help locating the third suspect, Laron Gilbert, who is not (in) custody,” Oakland Police...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year. On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980. Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18. Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department) The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death. Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Jason Fletcher
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Police#Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

Kirk Franklin’s Son Arrested And Held Without Bond In L.A.

According to several confirmed reports, Kerrion Franklin, gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s son, was detained yesterday after being pulled over in Beverly Hills in a routine traffic stop, where a gun was discovered. With Franklin already facing criminal charges in Texas, he was arrested and booked in the Los Angeles County Jail.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

