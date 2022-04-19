San Leandro To Defend Against $10M Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Steven Taylor Police Killing

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The City of San Leandro said Tuesday it would defend itself against a lawsuit filed by the estate of Steven Taylor, killed by a San Leandro police officer inside a Walmart in 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on April 15 and seeks $10 million in damages from the city for the death of Taylor who was shot by Officer Jason Fletcher at the Hesperian Blvd. Walmart on April 18, 2020.

Taylor had been allegedly trying to take an aluminum bat and a tent from the store and security called 911 to report it. Fletcher shot Taylor after less than 40

seconds after arriving even as backup officers were also arriving at the scene.

Fletcher was charged with voluntary manslaughter and he pleaded not guilty last July. In October, a judge denied his lawyer’s motion to dismiss the case.

In a press statement, the city said the shooting has led to “significant changes” in the department’s use-of-force policies and spurred productive discussion throughout the community about racial justice and social equity.

“The death of Steven Taylor was a tragedy that has profoundly affected our Department and those we serve,” said a statement from Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, who took over the department following the shooting. “I am committed to continuing the many changes we’ve already put in place to save the lives of those who need our help the most.”

In both the criminal and civil cases, the city said it must be a responsible steward of public funds, which includes defending itself against actions that it believes to be excessive or unwarranted.

“I continue to hear from residents about the great loss they feel in Mr. Taylor’s death, and the City Council has made it our priority to improve our policing practices, eliminate systemic racism, and promote social justice for everyone who lives in this community,” said Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter in a statement. “We will defend against this lawsuit, but we have learned from this tragic death and will never forget Steven Taylor and his lasting impact on San Leandro.”

Fletcher is out of custody on $200,000 bail.

The case is the first time Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley has filed criminal charges against a police officer in a fatal shooting.